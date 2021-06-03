Ranking the 25 returning head coaches in the NFL

Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast

Another week goes by, another week without a Julio Jones, Zach Ertz or Aaron Rodgers trade. But have no fear, AJ Dillon's got a name for each of his musclebound legs.

Matt Harmon welcomes Pat Daugherty of NBC Sports Edge to discuss Dillon's tree-trunk thighs as well as what fantasy mangers could expect out of the running back situations in Green Bay and Detroit (where former Packer Jamaal Williams continues to receive offseason hype).

For the bulk of the episode, however, the guys go through Pat's offseason rankings of all 25 returning NFL head coaches. Bill Belichick takes the top spot after a disappointing 7-9 season in New England, but how would the Patriots have fared with a replacement level coach? Can we expect more out of Kliff Kingsbury, Matt Rhule and Joe Judge in the future? Matt & Pat explore coaches at the top and bottom of the ranks before giving their thoughts on 2021's crop of new play-callers. (12:10)

Stay up to date with the latest fantasy football news and coverage from Yahoo Sports on Twitter @YahooFantasy

Follow Matt @MattHarmon_BYB

Follow Andy @AndyBehrens

Follow Dalton @DaltonDelDon

Follow Liz @LizLoza_FF

Follow Scott @Scott_Pianowski

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/2Abi8jk or at yahoosports.com/podcasts