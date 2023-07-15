Ranking Texas A&M football’s toughest 2023 road games

Texas A&M is set on putting together a rebound season in 2023, indicative of the elite talent they boast on the roster. To achieve that goal means defending home turf while simultaneously taking care of business on the road.

Much conversation has been made about the Aggies’ 5-7 record (2-6 SEC) in 2022, but one key factor that can easily be overlooked is how this team fared away from Kyle Field. In their four road matchups last season, the Maroon and White went 0-4 despite their defense holding their own in these contests. They say numbers never lie, and those statistics paint a portrait of how the Aggies’ offense struggled on the road.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Through those four road matchups, Texas A&M recorded a lower completion percentage (52.7), averaged fewer rushing yards per game (107.3), and averaged fewer total yards of offense per game (331.0) compared to their seven home matchups, in which the Aggies finished 4-3.

While it’s always tougher to play in a hostile environment, elite college football programs find ways to stay disciplined, avoid costly penalties, and ultimately win the matchups they need to, even when on the road.

Texas A&M has four road matchups this year, with one neutral site game on the docket. We include the latter matchup on the list for these rankings, given that it will take place away from Kyle Field. Here’s how we rank the road schedule for Texas A&M from easiest to most challenging.

Miami Hurricanes (September 9)

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The Hurricanes are looking for revenge after the Maroon and White successfully defended their home turf back in September with a 17-9 win, as the Aggies defense held Miami to single digits despite being outgained on the ground (175-to-124 rushing yards) and through the air (217-to-140 passing yards).

Advertisement

With both these teams looking to start the season strong as a precursor to a hopeful rebound campaign, picking up a win at Hard Rock Stadium will go a long way in illustrating the Aggies are on the right track in 2023.

Arkansas Razorbacks (September 30 - Southwest Classic)

Andrew Dieb-USA TODAY Sports

The Southwest Classic is technically a “neutral site” matchup, but given that it’ll take place away from Kyle Field, we’re including this head-to-head in their rankings. While A&M bested Arkansas 23-21 last year, the Razorbacks will bring back their offensive tandem in quarterback KJ Jefferson and running back Raheim Sanders.

Advertisement

Texas A&M’s defense will surely be tested as the Hogs scored at a clip of 32.5 points per game in 2022, ranking 35th in the country.

Get more Arkansas news, analysis, and opinions on Razorbacks Wire.

Ole Miss Rebels (November 4)

Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

The Rebels tallied 391 yards on the ground against the Aggies’ defense in a close 31-28 in Week 8 of last season, but the Maroon and White have a chance to enact revenge at The Vaught this year. Texas A&M will have their hands full in trying to contain running back Quinshon Judkins, who rushed for 1,567 yards last season as Ole Miss ranked second in the nation in rushing yards per game (258.3).

Tennessee Volunteers (October 14)

Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports

Despite the losses of Hendon Hooker and Jalin Hyatt to the NFL, the Aggies can’t overlook a Vols offense that ranked first in the nation in scoring last season (46.1 ppg). Tennessee also proved balanced on that side of the ball, ranking 20th in rushing (199.3 ypg) and an even better ninth in passing (312.0 ypg).

Advertisement

A young Aggies offense will also have to prove its worth against an experienced Tennessee defense, as the Vols are the only team in the SEC that will likely start ten seniors on defense.

Get more Tennessee news, analysis, and opinions on Vols Wire.

LSU Tigers (November 25)

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The Tigers averaged 34.5 ppg in Brian Kelly’s first season in Death Valley, winning the SEC West, with many pegging them as SEC title contenders in 2023. A big factor in that thinking is the return of Jayden Daniels, which completes formidable tandem alongside wide receiver Malik Nabers, who ranked second in the SEC in receiving last year (1,017 yards, three touchdowns).

Advertisement

Texas A&M’s defense held the Tigers to 23 points in an upset win in the regular season finale last season, but it won’t get any easier as the Aggies travel to Tiger Stadium for this season’s matchup. LSU proved to be especially potent on offense at home in 2022, averaging 484.3 total yards versus 367.0 on the road.

Get more LSU news, analysis, and opinions on LSU Tigers Wire.

Contact/Follow us @AggiesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas A&M news, notes, and opinions. Follow Pete on Twitter: @PeteThreee.

[lawrence-auto-related count=3 category=5]

Story originally appeared on Aggies Wire