Ranking Texas’ best bowl victories since 2000

Despite not qualifying for a bowl game in the 2021 season, the University of Texas still has one of the most storied bowl histories of all time.

The Horns are tied with rival Oklahoma at No. 4 in all-time bowl victories at 31. Trailing only Alabama (45), Georgia (34) and USC (34).

Texas has won 13 bowl games since 2000, including four BCS/NY6 games.

Vince Young dominated in the Rose Bowl in back-to-back seasons, Quan Cosby broke the hearts of Ohio State fans in the Fiesta Bowl in 2008 and Sam Ehlinger ran through a tough Georgia defense en route to a Sugar Bowl victory.

Mack Brown led a decade of dominance in the 2000s where he won nine bowl games and led the Horns to two national championship appearances. Tom Herman did not reach his expectations but still managed to go 4-0 in bowl games at Texas.

As we hope Steve Sarkisian can get Texas in major bowl games more often, Longhorns Wire ranked every bowl win Texas has had since 2000.

No. 13: 2017 Texas Bowl

The defense and special teams shined to cap off Tom Herman’s first season at Texas with a victory. Micheal Dickson was named MVP as the Horns took down Missouri 33-16.

No. 12: 2011 Holiday Bowl

The Texas defense held Cal’s offense to 195 total yards and forced five turnovers. David Ash led the Longhorns offense with two touchdowns, one passing and one receiving. Texas won 21-10 over the Golden Bears.

No. 11: 2020 Alamo Bowl

You can remember this game for two different reasons. It was the last game of the Tom Herman era and Bijan Robinson’s breakout game. Robinson went for over 200 yards and three scores on just 13 touches in No. 20 Texas’ 55-23 victory over former Big 12 foe Colorado. Casey Thompson threw four second half touchdowns in place of an injured Sam Ehlinger.

No. 10: 2006 Alamo Bowl

Colt McCoy won the first bowl game of his career as Texas erased an early 14-0 deficit. McCoy hit Jamaal Charles for a 72-yard touchdown pass to take the lead in the second half and never looked back. No. 18 Texas won 26-24.

No. 9: 2007 Holiday Bowl

Jamaal Charles’ last game in the burnt orange was a monster one. The junior running back went for 172 yards and two touchdowns as No. 17 Texas took down No. 12 Arizona State in a 52-34 shootout.

No. 8: 2012 Alamo Bowl

After trailing for almost 50 minutes in this game, Texas quarterback David Ash connected with Marquise Goodwin on a 36-yard game-winning touchdown strike. No. 23 Texas beat No. 12 Oregon State in what ended up being Mack Brown’s final bowl win at Texas.

No. 7: 2001 Holiday Bowl

Texas’ first bowl win of the century featured one of the biggest comebacks in program history. Down 36-20 entering the fourth quarter, Major Applewhite helped Texas score 27 points in the final quarter to win a 47-43 instant classic over Washington.

No. 6: 2019 Alamo Bowl

The last of many Alamo Bowl games on this list, Texas destroyed No. 11 Utah in every phase of the game. Sam Ehlinger and Joesph Ossai dominated as Texas took down the Utes 38-10.

No. 5: 2003 Cotton Bowl

Roy Williams was the star in the 2003 Cotton Bowl. The LSU defense had no answer as the first-round wide receiver went for 185 yards and two touchdowns in Dallas. No. 8 Texas topped the No. 25 Nick Saban coached Tigers 35-20.

No. 4: 2018 Sugar Bowl

Sam Ehlinger was a man on a mission against No. 5 Georgia in New Orleans. Ehlinger scored all three Texas touchdowns on his own backed up by a great defensive performance. The 28-21 win clinched Texas’ first 10-win season since 2009.

No. 3: 2008 Fiesta Bowl

After missing out on the national title because of a ridiculous tiebreaker, No. 3 Texas got matched up against No. 10 Ohio State in a battle of blue bloods. Texas survived a fourth-quarter Buckeye comeback via a game-winning 26-yard touchdown strike from Colt McCoy to Quan Cosby.

No. 2: 2004 Rose Bowl

In the first of two legendary Rose Bowl performances from Vince Young, No. 4 Texas erased a double-digit fourth quarter deficit to No. 6 Michigan. Texas won on a last-second field goal. This game started off the anticipation for the No. 1 game on this list.

No. 1: 2005 Rose Bowl

The obvious No. 1 for this list is one many consider to be the greatest college football game of all time. With so much star power on both sides, it was Vince Young who delivered a performance of a lifetime to give Texas their first national title in 35 years. No. 2 Texas defeated No. 1 USC.

