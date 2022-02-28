Ranking the Texans’ ‘Walmart receivers’ from 2020

The Houston Texans receiving corps in 2020 was like the box store retailer Walmart: affordable.

So says Quincy Avery, Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson’s personal quarterbacks coach. The signal caller whisperer joined The Ringer’s The Ryen Russillo Podcast, and opined about the paucity of weapons Watson had throughout the 2020 season.

“(People) might have forgot that his last year in Houston, when he played, he was carrying like three guys who could have been working at your local Walmart at the receiver position and he went absolutely berserk,” Avery said via Matt Young of the Houston Chronicle. “If he gets on a team with any sort of talent around him, somebody’s going to have to really watch out.”

With that as a framework, here is a look at the Texans’ receivers categorized by what type of retail store fits their 2020 production. Note: this ranking includes receivers only, not tight ends and running backs.

Brandin Cooks

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Cooks led the Texans with 81 catches for 1,150 yards and six touchdowns. It was the third instance wherein Cooks joined a team and posted a 1,000-yard season in his first year.

Store: Palais Royal

Will Fuller

Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports

The former 2016 first-round pick was finally living up to his potential and was on pace to crest the 1,000-yard mark. However, he was hit with a six-game suspension for violating the NFL’s performance enhancing drug policy, eliminating him from Houston’s final five games. Fuller finished with a career high 53 catches for 879 yards and eight touchdowns.

Store: Kohl’s

Randall Cobb

(AP Photo/Don Wright)

One of the first moves Houston made after trading DeAndre Hopkins to the Arizona Cardinals, Cobb provided 38 catches for 441 yards and three touchdowns through 10 games. He was not seen again after Week 11’s 27-20 victory over the New England Patriots.

Store: Target

Keke Coutee

(AP Photo/AJ Mast)

Coutee had 33 catches for 400 yards and three touchdowns in his eight games with Houston in 2020. With the mean ol’ Bill O’Brien fired after Week 4, Coutee had a chance to disprove his former coach’s rationale for constantly putting him in the doghouse. Instead Coutee lost two fumbles in his final four games with the Texans.

Store: Walmart

Chad Hansen

(AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

The Texans signed Hansen in 2019 during training camp, and he wisely deduced that his best shot at making the team was to follow Deshaun Watson around in the offseason and be his catching buddy. With the expanded practice squads and the ability to call up players in 2020, Hansen’s hard work paid off. The former New York Jets 2017 fourth-round pick tallied 17 catches for 236 yards and a touchdown through five games. His first game with the Texans included five catches for 101 yards.

Store: Publix

Kenny Stills

(AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

Stills was with the Texans for 10 games, and then was waived near the end of the season. The former New Orleans Saints and Miami Dolphins wideout caught 11 passes for 144 yards and a touchdown.

Store: Dollar General

Steven Mitchell

(AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

The former USC product, who was mostly used on special teams, caught five passes for 60 yards, picking up three first downs through six games.

Store: Dollar Tree

DeAndre Carter

(AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

Carter, who was more of a returner, caught one pass for eight yards and had a fumble.

Store: 7-Eleven

