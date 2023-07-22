Ranking the TEs in the AFC South entering 2023

The AFC South tight ends feature a pair of proven veterans at the position and a couple of second-year players that will be looking to take the next step in 2023.

For this list, I took the top two tight ends from each team’s depth chart according to Ourlads.

Here is how they rank out across the division:

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Trevon Wesco has spent his first four years in the NFL as a backup tight end for the New York Jets and the Chicago Bears. He has eight receptions for 113 yards in his career.

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Teagan Quitoriano started in six of nine games in his rookie year for the Houston Texans. He ended the year with seven receptions for 113 yards and two touchdowns. In the final game of the year, he had most of his season production with three receptions for 83 yards.

Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

The Jacksonville Jaguars selected Brenton Strange in the second round of the NFL draft. In his final season at Penn State, he finished with 32 receptions for 362 yards and five touchdowns. He will complement Evan Engram in a traditional tight end role for the Jags in his rookie season.

(Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Mo Alie-Cox is coming off a down year in terms of production despite having the most starts (11) in a season he has had in his five years in the league. He had 19 receptions for 189 yards and three touchdowns. Alie-Cox finds himself in a battle with young players in the position group for his role on the team in 2023.

Jelani Woods, Indianapolis Colts

(Photo by Adam Bettcher/Getty Images)

In 15 games in his first year in the league, Jelani Woods grabbed 25 receptions for 312 yards and three touchdowns. He will be battling with Mo Ali-Cox in a crowded tight end role for the top spot on the Colts’ depth chart.

Chigoziem Okonkwo, Tennessee Titans

Jenna Watson/IndyStar-USA TODAY NETWORK

Chigoziem Okonkwo started in eight of his 17 games in his rookie season. He finished with 32 receptions for 450 yards and three touchdowns. Okonkwo has an opportunity to have a breakout year for the Tennessee Titans.

Dalton Schultz, Houston Texans

AP Photo/Roger Steinman

Dalton Schultz has the fourth-most receptions (198), fifth-most receiving touchdowns (17), sixth-most receiving first downs (103), and seventh-most receiving yards (2,000) among all tight ends since 2020. The new Houston Texan will be looking to be C.J. Stroud’s safety valve.

Evan Engram, Jacksonville Jaguars

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Evan Engram revived his career in his first season with the Jacksonville Jaguars which led to his recent contract extension. He grabbed a career-high 73 receptions in 2022 and turned that into 766 yards and four touchdowns.

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire