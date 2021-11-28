Ranking Tennessee’s wins during 2021 regular season

Tennessee (7-5, 4-4 SEC) defeated Vanderbilt (2-10, 0-8 SEC), 45-21, Saturday in Week 13 at Neyland Stadium.

Tennessee is bowl eligible under first-year head coach Josh Heupel.

The Vols finished regular season play with wins against Bowling Green, Tennessee Tech, Missouri, South Carolina, Kentucky, South Carolina and Vanderbilt. Tennessee suffered losses to Pittsburgh, Florida, Ole Miss, Alabama and Georgia.

Vols Wire ranks Tennessee’s wins during the 2021 regular season.

No. 1: Nov. 6 at Kentucky (W, 45-42)

Tennessee Head Coach Josh Heupel celebrates a touchdown by Tennessee defensive back Alontae Taylor (2) during an SEC football game between Tennessee and Kentucky at Kroger Field in Lexington, Ky. on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. Syndication: The Knoxville News-Sentinel

No. 2: Oct. 2 at Missouri (W, 62-24)

Wide receiver Cedric Tillman #4 of the Tennessee Volunteers is congratulated by wide receiver JaVonta Payton #3 after scoring a touchdown during the 2nd half of the game at Faurot Field/Memorial Stadium on October 02, 2021 in Columbia, Missouri. Jamie Squire/Getty Images

No. 3: Oct. 9 vs. South Carolina (W, 45-20)

Tennessee wide receiver Velus Jones Jr. (1) looks at the Jumbotron after scoring a touchdown as wide receiver Cedric Tillman (4) joins him during the first half of an NCAA college football game against South Carolina, Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

No. 4: Sept. 2 vs. Bowling Green (W, 38-6)

Tennessee wide receiver Jalin Hyatt (11) jumps over Bowling Green cornerback Marcus Sheppard (21) on a run during a game at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn. on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021. Syndication: The Knoxville News-Sentinel

No. 5: Nov. 27 vs. Vanderbilt (W, 45-21)

Nov 27, 2021; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers defensive back Theo Jackson (26) returns an interception for a touchdown against the Vanderbilt Commodores during the first half at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

No. 6: Nov. 20 vs. South Alabama (W, 60-14)

Tennessee tight end Princeton Fant (88) celebrates a touchdown during a game against South Alabama at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn. on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. Syndication: The Knoxville News-Sentinel

No. 7: Sept. 18 vs. Tennessee Tech (W, 56-0)

Sep 18, 2021; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers wide receiver JaVonta Payton (3) catches a pass over Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles defensive back Nyquan Washington (21) during the first quarter at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports

