Ranking Tennessee football opponents for 2024. No. 2 might be a surprise. | Adams

Things have changed since I ranked SEC football teams for 2024 way back in January. Those changes are reflected in my ranking of Tennessee opponents according to degree of difficulty.

1. Georgia: The Bulldogs have become what Alabama once was. They can lose some of their best players and replace him with even better players.

Nonetheless, I don’t expect to see a tight end with Brock Bowers’ skill set for another 20 years or so.

2. Oklahoma: For some reasons, its starting offensive linemen couldn’t get out of Sooner Land fast enough. They leaped into the transfer portal on the group plan.

None of those transfers will be missed as much as quarterback Dillon Gabriel, who will sling the football around on behalf of Oregon in 2024.

Despite the attrition – including a Heisman Trophy candidate at quarterback – Oklahoma will return considerable talent, and you surely can remember how the Vols performed on the road last season.

3. Alabama: I can’t remember ranking the Tide so low as a Tennessee opponent. And that’s not just because coach Nick Saban has departed.

The Tide lost an All-American in defensive back Caleb Downs, who transferred to Ohio State. Also, aside from dual-threat quarterback Jalen Milroe, who in Alabama’s offense will terrify opposing defenses?

4. NC State: Critics who say I’m too pro-SEC should take note. I’m predicting the Wolfpack will present a greater challenge to the Vols than five of their SEC opponents.

Neyland Stadium won’t have UT’s back on the game in Charlotte. Also, the Wolfpack’s offense should experience an upgrade with Coastal Carolina transfer Grayson McCall at quarterback.

5. Arkansas: This is a great example of how accommodating UT’s schedule could be. Once you get past a few heavyweights and road challenges, what remains?

Sam Pittman is practically a lame-duck coach, and star running back Rocket Sanders transferred to South Carolina of all places.

But I’ve seen enough awful Tennessee performances in Fayetteville, Arkansas, to rate the Razorbacks above half of UT's opponents.

6. Kentucky: The Wildcats added several high-profile transfers. Don’t they always.

But better Kentucky teams than this one have wilted against the Vols.

7. Florida: I’m sure if UT coach Josh Heupel thought there were any chance of Billy Napier still being the Gators coach after 2024, he would hold down the score.

But it’s too late to keep Napier around after back-to-back seven-loss seasons and one of the nation’s toughest schedules coming up.

8. Mississippi State: The Bulldogs have hired new coaches in back-to-back seasons. Remember how that worked out for UT in 2008-09?

9. Vanderbilt: Why do I rank the Commodores this high?

Answer: Look what’s left.

10. Chattanooga: Never mind that the Mocs are an FCS program. They’re better than some of the worst FBS teams.

Speaking of worst FBS teams ...

11. UTEP: Former Austin Peay coach Scotty Walden will get another chance to energize his team at Neyland Stadium. He can’t expect to come as close with UTEP, which was 3-9 last season.

12. Kent State: The Golden Flashes are neither golden nor flashy. They lost their last nine games to finish 1-11 in 2023.

ADAMS: Why Tennessee football fans might be more worried about NC State. Thanks DJ Burns.

Their only victory was against Central Connecticut State. Unfortunately, Central Connecticut isn't on Kent State’s schedule this season.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Ranking Tennessee football opponents for 2024. No. 2 might be a surprise.