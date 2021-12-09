Ranking Tennessee’s bowl game victories since 2000

Tennessee has played in 13 bowl games since the 2000 season, winning seven contests.

Following the conclusion of the 2021 regular season, Tennessee (7-5, 4-4 SEC) will play in the TransPerfect Music City Bowl against Purdue (8-4, 6-3 Big Ten).

The contest will take place Dec. 30 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee. Kickoff is slated for 3 p.m. EST.

Ahead of the Tennessee-Purdue matchup, Vols Wire ranks UT’s seven bowl victories since 2000. Rankings at the time of the game for Tennessee and its opponents are from the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll.

No. 1: 2016 Outback Bowl (Tennessee 45, No. 12 Northwestern 6)

Joshua Dobbs #11 of the Tennessee Volunteers against the Northwestern Wildcats during the Outback Bowl at Raymond James Stadium on January 1, 2016 in Tampa, Florida. Mike Carlson/Getty Images

No. 2: 2002 Florida Citrus Bowl (No. 8 Tennessee 45, No. 15 Michigan 17)

1 Jan 2002: Casey Clausen #7 of Tennessee unleashes a pass against Michigan during the Florida Citrus Bowl at the Citrus Bowl in Orlando, Florida . Tennessee won 45-17. Mandatory Credit: Andy Lyons/Getty Images

No. 3: 2008 Outback Bowl (No. 18 Tennessee 21, No. 15 Wisconsin 17)

TAMPA, FL – JANUARY 1: Quaarterback Erik Ainge #10 of the Tennessee Volunteers takes a snap against the Wisconsin Badgers in the 2008 Outback Bowl at Raymond James Stadium on January 1, 2008 in Tampa, Florida. The Volunteers won 21 – 17. (Photo by Al Messerschmidt/Getty Images)

No. 4: 2016 Music City Bowl (Tennessee 38, No. 21 Nebraska 24)

Dec 30, 2016; Nashville , TN, USA; Tennessee Volunteers defensive end Derek Barnett (9) and Tennessee Volunteers defensive lineman Jonathan Kongbo (1) talk with Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Ryker Fyfe (17) after a near sack during the first half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

No. 5: 2005 Cotton Bowl Classic (No. 17 Tennessee 38, No. 25 Texas A&M 7)

Jan 1, 2005; Dallas, TX; Tennessee Volunteers running back Gerald Riggs #31 rushes against the Texas A&M Aggies at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas Texas. Tennessee beat Texas A&M 38-7. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports (c) Copyright 2004 Tim Heitman

Story continues

No. 6: 2015 TaxSlayer Bowl (Tennessee 45, Iowa 28)

Jan. 2, 2015; Jacksonville, FL; Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback C.J. Beathard (16) runs for a first down as he tries to elude Tennessee Volunteers defensive back LaDarrell McNeil (33) in the third quarter of the 2015 TaxSlayer Bowl at EverBank Field. The Tennessee Volunteers beat the Iowa Hawkeyes 45-28. Phil Sears-USA TODAY Sports

No. 7: 2020 Gator Bowl (Tennessee 23, Indiana 22)

Jan 2, 2020; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Tennessee Volunteers running back Eric Gray (3) runs in for a touchdown against the Indiana Hoosiers during the second half in the 2020 Taxslayer Gator Bowl at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

Tennessee's bowl game history since 2000

1

1