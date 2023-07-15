Ranking the right tackles in the NFC West entering 2023

On the offensive line, left tackles get the most attention. However, right tackles are equally as important in the NFL now with many teams having a pair of good edge rushers and because good pass rushers often switch sides.

We looked at the right tackles in the division already. In 2023, the San Francisco 49ers will have a new starter as Mike McGlinchey signed with the Denver Broncos, and the Cardinals have a battle for the starting right tackle job.

How do the right tackles in the division stack up?

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Havenstein was the Rams’ rock on the offensive line last season. He has been incredibly consistent since playing only nine games in 2019.

2. Paris Johnson or Kelvin Beachum, Arizona Cardinals

Paris Johnson Jr

Johnson will probably end up being the starting right tackle, as he was drafted sixth overall. Beachum, though, is still a solid player. Either one I think is still ahead of the Seahawks’ young right tackle.

3. Abe Lucas, Seattle Seahawks

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Lucas turned out to be a very good player as a rookie. He is coming off offseason shoulder surgery. He almost gets the nod over Beachum but I think Johnson, despite not playing a down in the NFL yet, is already a better player.

4. Colton McKivitz, San Francisco 49ers

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

With McGlinchey gone, McKivitz is the player slated to replace him in the lineup. He is the most unproven one in the division, having started five games in three seasons.

