Ranking the storied offensive lines of the NFC East combatants in 2023

Only two positions in the NFC East have a team clearly better than all others in the division. The first is the safety spot, where the Cowboys have three starters who top all other contenders. The other is at offensive line.

The Philadelphia Eagles have veterans who haven’t taken a step back, and youth that is stepping in and performing at a great level. They continue to add talent to replace losses in advance in order to maintain their high-level performance.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

The Dallas Cowboys, Washington Commanders, and New York Giants might not be as good if they combined their offensive lines, but it isn’t from a lack of trying. The teams have a combined five first-round picks and two seconds among their starters. The top spot might be claimed, but a battle remains behind the Eagles for which teams have the best offensive line units.

New York Giants

If this line could all play up to their pre-draft potential, then they could be elite at offensive tackle, really good at center, and then use those strengths to hide their average play at guard. They have the best left tackle in the division already in Andrew Thomas. He looked like a bust after his rookie season but has bounced back to be one of the best blockers in the league. He was second amongst all tackles with at least 600 snaps in pressures allowed with only 23. His 90.3 overall PFF grade was better than Zack Martin, Lane Johnson, or Jason Kelce.

The Giants are hoping Evan Neal can become the next Thomas after a horrendous rookie season. In 453 pass blocking snaps Neal allowed 39 pressures and seven sacks. He added seven penalties and Pro Football Focus didn’t grade him over 50 in any category. It might be a lot to ask for Neal to become Thomas, but he has to at least make the jump to a serviceable starting tackle, or the Giants will have issues with the edge rushers within their division.

Advertisement

The middle of the line isn’t likely to be a team strength. John Michael Schmitz looks to be a good potential center, but he has to avoid the bad play as a rookie that plagued both tackles. Mark Glowinski is a replacement-level right guard, which isn’t always a bad thing considering how many teams have much worse options.

The left guard could be one of those worse options. Joshua Ezeudu had two starts and he played in 153 pass snaps. In that short time, he allowed three sacks and 15 pressures. His overall and pass blocking PFF grades were both under 50, with a run blocking grade of only 53.1. The Giants need to do a lot of coaching up before their OL can be one of the better units in the division, but they have put in the draft capital to make it so.

Washington Commanders

The Commanders have had one of the worst offensive lines in the league for several seasons, but in order to help new starting quarterback Sam Howell, they are completely reworking the unit with brand new starters everywhere except LT.

Advertisement

Charles Leno, Jr. is solid enough to keep for now while Washington figures out the other four spots. He had a good PFF grade of 80.9 against the pass but allowed 37 pressures and eight sacks in 669 passing snaps. His run grade was a very poor 55.9, and that was indicative of the Commanders rushing attack. Leno has two more years on his contract but needs to improve if Howell is going to get a true chance to develop at QB.

The interior of the OL is not easy to grade because it has so many moving parts. Samuel Cosmi was the best lineman on the team in 2022, but that was at right tackle and now he is moving inside to right guard. Nick Gates was a left guard and a center, but is likely becoming the permanent LG. The center position could go back to Chase Roullier, who was rated as a top-five center in 2021 before injury. Rookie Ricky Stromberg could also be the starter with a great camp or if Roullier isn’t ready. Samuel Cosmi’s play in his first two seasons gives this interior hope assuming he can play as well inside as he did outside.

Many will question if Washington improved at RT with the signing of Andrew Wylie, the former Kansas City Chief. Wylie did have an excellent run through the playoffs, finishing by allowing only a single pressure against a record-breaking Eagles pass rush. Before that playoff run, he was just a solid guard who was transitioning to RT the last two years with the Chiefs. He allowed nine sacks and had eight penalties with a PFF grades of 63.1 overall, 60.8 pass blocking, and 64.3 run blocking. Cosmi had higher PFF grades across the board.

Leno Jr., Cosmi, and Wylie gives the Commanders three proven, starter quality players and now it’s about how the team builds and develops around them.

Advertisement

Dallas Cowboys

The Cowboys have an offensive line that looks good on paper with three first-round picks, a Pro Bowl center and an up-and-coming RT. They are actually in flux though as they have continuity issues.

The LT starter is unknown currently. Tyler Smith played valiantly in his rookie season, switching out to LT without preparing to play the position much in training camp. He played above expectations, but wasn’t a top tackle. He allowed 39 pressures, including six sacks while being called for 13 penalties. He earned a very average pass blocking grade of 64.2 from PFF. He is big and strong and will eventually develop into an excellent LT, but this year his best option could be to play inside at LG.

If Smith is moved to LG like the team planned for him last year, that moves Tyron Smith back to his normal position of LT. This move is likely necessary after Smith’s performance at RT. Going from Terence Steele at that position to Smith was an immense drop off in the run game. Steele had the best run blocking grade on the team with an 82.1, while Smith’s was 49.6. That drop off essentially ended the running game for Dallas. Smith was only an adequate pass protector, not the untouchable monster he was known as for the past decade at LT. The hope is a return to his All-Pro position, plus a healthy offseason, can bring back Smith to prior levels of play.

Advertisement

Assuming the Smith boys’ man the left side, then Steele would be back on the right, and that would be a huge relief for Dallas. Steele wasn’t the best pass blocker as a tackle, but in the end, he only allowed a single sack and 20 pressures. He has developed from an unwatchable mess as a rookie undrafted free agent to a very good RT in the league and he is great next to Zack Martin.

Martin is the best guard in the league and possibly the most reliable lineman in all of football. He won’t allow sacks, he will be great in the run game, and he will lead this unit as far as it will go in 2023. Only question for Martin is age, and how that will impact his play if at all.

The final spot is the center position and Tyler Biadasz. He went from someone the fanbase wanted replaced by a 7th round pick or a rookie UDFA, to one of the team’s solid, consistent performers. He still played at a replacement level last season and there should be a question on whether he needs to be paid long term, but he earned his spot with his improved played from 2021 to 2022.

Tyron Smith’s health has to be addressed as there’s little to no chance he suits up the majority of the year. If he goes out with an injury for multiple games does the team kick the younger Smith out to tackle or try one of the recently drafted tackles to keep the LG strong? This will likely come down to if Matt Waletzko, Asim Richards, or Chuma Edoga outperforms the others, and at which position. All three have worked both guard and tackle in offseason work.

Advertisement

Philadelphia Eagles

The Philadelphia offensive line is the class of the NFL, let alone the NFC East. They are returning four high quality players and inserting a 2022 second-round pick for the one guy they lost at LG. The Eagles OL is the biggest strength on the team and the biggest reason for their success. It all starts with their two older veterans, who look like they aren’t slowing down.

The best RT in the NFL is Johnson. He is so good that even though this offense is stacked, when Johnson has gone out the offense has underperformed more than when they lost their QB. Johnson gave up only nine pressures in 551 passing snaps without allowing a single sack. His PFF grades were 83.2 overall, 89.8 when pass blocking, and 73.5 on run plays. He is everything you want in an offensive lineman.

Kelce is the other elite veteran, decided to return for one more season to the dismay of all defensive tackles in the NFL and all Cowboys fans. He is undersized but never plays like a smaller player. He takes on the largest defenders down after down and dominates. PFF graded him over 80 in each category including an incredible 89.1 in the run game.

Advertisement

Jordan Mailata slipped slightly in pass protection last year, but was still an excellent LT. He didn’t have the super strong PFF grades of Kelce and Johnson, but he had overall and run grades over 75 with a passing grade of 72.5. He did allow to many pressures, 38, for under 600 passing snaps. Six sacks, and seven penalties aren’t terrible, but Mailata could definitely improve. He is 26 years old, so growth is still possible and considering he was the second-best OT in run block win rate, him improving is a scary concept.

The guards are the two bigger unknowns. Landon Dickerson is an interesting mix of unbelievable analytics but some poor stats considering his performance. The Eagles one downside was that they lead all offensive lines in penalties and Dickerson had 14 of those.

On the positive side he only allowed a single sack and 18 pressures while being top five in both pass block and run block win rate. If Dickerson limits the penalties and continues to develop the Philadelphia OL could even get better in 2023.

You can find Mike Crum on Twitter @cdpiglet or at Youtube on the Across the Cowboys Podcast.

Story originally appeared on Cowboys Wire