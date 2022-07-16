Ranking the Steelers top fantasy football options in 2022

The NFL season is nearly upon us whcih means fantasy football season is here. Millions of NFL fans play every year and if you are like most Pittsburgh Steelers fans, you want a player or two from your favorite team on your roster. Here is our ranking of the top Steelers options in fantasy football this season.

1-RB Najee Harris

Harris is going to be the workhorse back of the Steelers offense and should be one of the top receiving threats as well with a new quarterback. Harris was fourth in rushing yards last season and improvements along the offense line should only improve his production. Take Harris in the first round with confidence.

2-WR Diontae Johnson

The team’s top returning receiver and a guy looking for a huge new contract, Johnson should end up approaching his numbers from 2021. Johnson finished last season with 107 receptions, 1,161 receiving yards and eight touchdowns. He is a viable WR2 in most PPR leagues and a nice mid-round steal.

3-TE Pat Freiermuth

Freiermuth caught 60 passes as a rookie and hauled in seven touchdowns as a rookie. You have to assume offensive coordinator Matt Canada is going to make sure whoever is playing quarterback is going to feed Freiermuth the football in the red zone this season and we expeect double-digit touchowns and a bump in receiving yards.

4-QB Mitch Trubisky

Trubisky might not be a Week One starter on your fantasy team but drafting him late makes a ton of sense. Pittsburgh is loaded with weapons and so getting him late and stashing him away as your QB2 for that bye week fill in and spot starts against the right matchups makes a ton of sense.

5-K Chris Boswell

Kickers get forgotten in fantasy football until you have a bad one. Boswell remains one of the most consistent guys in the league and one of the top scoring kickers in the league.

6-WR Chase Claypool

If you want a guy to draft late and stash away at wide receiver, Chase Claypool is the guy. Despite a down 2021 with only 59 catches for 860 yards and a paltry two touchdowns, Claypool has lofty goals for himself. If he steps up, he has all the physical tools to be a top receiver in the NFL.

7-Steelers defense

No one prioritizes drafting defenses in fantasy but whether it’s team defense or individual players, don’t forget the Steelers. Improvements on the defensive line should see a big bump in splash plays in the secondary and this pass rush led by linebacker T.J. Watt is easily the best pass-rushing team in the league.

