Ranking the Steelers top 2023 NFL draft needs

Once the 2023 season ends, the Pittsburgh Steelers will have some big decisions to make in terms of the continued rebuilding of this roster. The Steelers pulled off a big trade at the deadline to land an extra high second-round pick which gets us thinking about the team’s draft needs. Here is our ranking of the team’s top NFL draft needs.

1-Offensive tackle

While this isn’t a strong draft class, there’s a real possibility the Steelers could use an early pick on a guy to compete with Dan Moore Jr. and Chuks Okorafor.

2-Cornerback

Pittsburgh has multiple cornerbacks set to hit free agency including Cameron Sutton. Sutton is set for a huge raise and if the Steelers chose not to bring him back, Pittsburgh will have to draft a cornerback early to replace a talent like Sutton along with potentially James Pierre.

3-Defensive tackle

Larry Ogunjobi, Chris Wormley and Tyson Alualu are all unrestricted free agents. Even with DeMarvin Leal coming back from IR next season the steelers could use another big body in the trenches.

4-Interior offensive line

This one is tricky because the Steelers have invested fairly heavily in the guard and center spots the past two seasons. So while this group could use an upgrade, it’s less likely to happen early in the draft.

5-Outside linebacker

I would be more than willing to move this need up much higher if the Steelers let Malik Reed leaves. The Steelers have very little behind T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith to get excited about in the future.

6-Inside linebacker

Devin Bush is putting together a solid season but it feels like he will not be re-signed as he tests free agency. Robert Spillane is also a free agent meaning reinforcements are needed.

7-Wide receiver

Even if Calvin Austin III comes back in 2023, the Steelers are almost sure to use a mid-round pick to draft a guy to replace Chase Claypool.

8-Safety

The Steelers have safeties headed to free agency including Terrell Edmunds. Tre Norwood is ready to take on a bigger role but Pittsburgh will need to fill i the depth chart.

