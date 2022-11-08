Ranking the Steelers starting offensive line halfway through the season

Going into the 2022 season, the Pittsburgh Steelers offensive line was supposed to be new and improved. Through the first four or five games of the season, it was certainly new but I can’t say improved. But the arrow is currently pointing up for this group as a whole and some specific players. Others continue to struggle and this is why we are ranking them at the halfway point of the season based on the information and analytics provided by the smart folks at Pro Football Focus.

1-G James Daniels 76.6

From the moment he was signed as a free agent, James Daniels was the best offensive lineman on the roster. Through eight games, Daniels has proven that. He is easily the highest-graded offensive lineman on the roster and as a pass blocker, he is among the seven-best guards in the entire league.

2-G Kevin Dotson 65.1

Kevin Dotson has made an admirable return this season after his struggles in 2021. Dotson is both the second-highest graded run blocker and pass blocker on the team and is showing some nice growth in his third year.

3-OT Chuks Okorafor 64.8

As average as he has been, starting right tackle Chuks Okorafor has been the better of the two Steelers tackles this season. He actually has the highest run-blocking grade on the team but his pass protection is where he continues to fall short.

4-C Mason Cole 64.1

Center Mason Cole has been a huge disappointment since signing as a free agent. Cole has graded out as the worst pass blocker on the offensive line which really drags down the play of guys like James Daniels and Kevin Dotson in the interior.

5-OT Dan Moore 55.1

Dan Moore made a solid effort as a rookie in 2021 being thrown into the starting left tackle spot. But this season there has been no growth and he is currently the lowest-graded lineman on the team.

