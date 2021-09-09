Ranking the Steelers new starters for 2021

When the Pittsburgh Steelers kick off their season on Sunday against the Buffalo Bills, the starting lineups will look very different than the group that started the 2020 season.

We are taking a look at all the new starters but we needed some rules. Several of the guys on this list had some starts last season but weren’t the opening week starter at their given position. So these guys are all new compared to the group that started the 2020 season.

1-RB Najee Harris

Pittsburgh spent their first-round pick on Najee Harris to bring the run game back to life.

2-G Kevin Dotson

Kevin Dotson started four games in the middle of the season in 2020 but enters 2021 as the man at left guard.

3-LB Joe Schobert

The Steelers traded for Schobert to bring more athleticism, tackling and better coverage to the inside linebacker position.

4-LB Alex Highsmith

Highsmith finished the season as the starting outside linebacker filling in for an injured Bud Dupree. Now Highsmith is back as the opening-week starter opposite T.J. Watt.

5-OT Dan Moore Jr.

Dan Moore was one of the Steelers fourth-round picks in 2021. With Zach Banner on IR, he has been promoted to the all-important starting left tackle until Bammer can return.

6-CB Cameron Sutton

The Steelers cornerback depth chart is somewhat confusing this season but Cameron Sutton is replacing Steven Nelson as the starting boundary cornerback opposite Joe Haden.

7-TE Pat Freiermuth

Freiermuth is listed as the co-starting tight end with Eric Ebron but should see the field plenty this week.

8-C Kendrick Green

Rookie Kendrick Green finally earned the starting spot at center in the final week of the preseason. Now his career begins trying to replace Maurkice Pouncey.

9-G Trai Tuner

Pittsburgh signed guard Trai Turner as a veteran free agent to replace longtime starting right guard David DeCastro.

10-CB James Pierre

OK so technically cornerback James Pierre isn't listed as a starter but hear me out. Sutton will start on the outside but in the nickel and dime slides inside, making Pierre the third cornerback. In this defense, listing three cornerbacks as the starters make sense.

11-P Pressley Harvin III

The Steelers released Jordan Berry are banking on the rookie punter with the big leg to add a boost to the special teams.

12-LS Christian Kuntz

Like at punter, there has been a changing of the guard as Christian Kuntz takes over for Kam Canaday.

