Ranking the Steelers rookies at the midway point of the season

Over the course of the last half-decade, the Pittsburgh Steelers have relied more and more on rookies to contribute early. 2022 is no different as the Steelers have started multiple rookies this season and several others have been key reserves. With half the season in the books, here are our Steelers rookie rankings.

1-WR George Pickens

Rich Storry-USA TODAY Sports

From the minute George Pickens was drafted, you knew he would be special. As early as rookie camp Pickens showed a knack for making the impossible seem possible and this has carried over into the regular season. With Chase Claypool off to Chicago, Pickens will now accept an even larger role in the Steelers offense.

26 receptions, 338 yards, 1 receiving touchdown

2-QB Kenny Pickett

(Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

It took until the fifth game of the season for Kenny Pickett to crack the starting lineup but he’s here now and has no intention of giving up his job. It has been a series of ups ad downs for Pickett, which is to be expected for any rookie quarterback. But the tools are all there and he has flashed the composure and confidence you need to succeed in the NFL. We are just hoping for more production and efficiency in the second half of the season.

Passing yards-962, Passing touchdowns-2, Rushing yards-98, Rushing touchdowns-2

3-RB Jaylen Warren

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The undrafted rookie has really impressed as the team’s primary backup running back. Warren has been grossly underused through eight games but this should change after the bye as his explosive burst and north/south style fits the Steelers very well.

Rushing yards-153, Receptions-12, Receiving yards-88, Yards per carry-5.3

4-DL DeMarvin Leal

(AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

It is unfortunate that DeMarvin Leal was lost for the season with an injury because the former third-round pick was pushing very hard for a spot in the starting lineup. Leal packed on some quality weight during the offseason but maintained his burst off the edge and has a very promising future.

5-TE Connor Heyward

(Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

We haven’t seen much from tight end Connor Heyward but the little bit he has gotten on the field, he seems more than willing to step up and make some plays. Heyward has also been rock solid on special teams and we just want to see him in an expanded role in the passing offense.

Receptions-5, Receiving yards-67

6-K Nick Sciba

(AP Photo/Gary McCullough)

Special mention to rookie kicker Nick Sciba who came in last week, was signed off the street and hit both of his field-goal tries and his one extra point. Sciba was on the Steelers roster throughout training camp and the preseason and while he isn’t destined to be the Steelers starter with Chris Boswell around, he should find a starting job soon.

