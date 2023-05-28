Ranking the Steelers offseason additions
Between free agency and the 2023 NFL draft, the Pittsburgh Steelers added 16 players to the roster who could realistically contribute to the roster this season. We take you through all 16 additions and rank them from best to worst.
1 - Drafting OT Broderick Jones
2 - Signing G Isaac Seumalo
3 - Signing CB Patrick Peterson
4 - Drafting DT Keeanu Benton
5 - Drafting CB Joey Porter Jr.
6 - Signing WR Allen Robinson
7 - Drafting TE Darnell Washington
8 - Signing EDGE Markus Golden
9 - Signing LB Cole Holcomb
10 - Signing S Keanu Neal
11 - Signing WR Hakeem Butler
12 - Drafting CB Cory Trice Jr.
13 - Drafting LB Nick Herbig
14 - Signing G Nate Herbig
15 - Drafting OL Spencer Anderson
16 - Signing LB Elandon Roberts