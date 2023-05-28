Ranking the Steelers offseason additions

Between free agency and the 2023 NFL draft, the Pittsburgh Steelers added 16 players to the roster who could realistically contribute to the roster this season. We take you through all 16 additions and rank them from best to worst.

1 - Drafting OT Broderick Jones

2 - Signing G Isaac Seumalo

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

3 - Signing CB Patrick Peterson

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

4 - Drafting DT Keeanu Benton

5 - Drafting CB Joey Porter Jr.

6 - Signing WR Allen Robinson

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

7 - Drafting TE Darnell Washington

8 - Signing EDGE Markus Golden

9 - Signing LB Cole Holcomb

10 - Signing S Keanu Neal

(Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

11 - Signing WR Hakeem Butler

Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

12 - Drafting CB Cory Trice Jr.

13 - Drafting LB Nick Herbig

(Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

14 - Signing G Nate Herbig

(AP Photo/Rich Schultz)

15 - Drafting OL Spencer Anderson

16 - Signing LB Elandon Roberts

Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire