Ranking the Steelers offensive positional units by depth

When it comes to the NFL, injuries are something you simply cannot avoid. Often the best teams aren’t the ones with the most talent among their starters but who can overcome injuries the best. Let’s take a look at the depth the Steelers have on offense and rate each positional unit.

1-Wide receiver

The Steelers are very fortunate to have one the deepest wide receiver units in the AFC. When guys like James Washington and Ray-Ray McCloud struggle to get on the field, you know your group is deep.

2-Tight end

We are ranking this based on a single starting tight end. The Steelers have star rookie Pat Freiermuth as a backup to Eric Ebron and in camp Zach Gentry has greatly improved this offseason.

3-Interior offensive line

The Steelers put some work into getting a whole new offensive line in place for this season and from guard to guard there is solid depth. The Steelers have veterans Rashaad Coward and B.J. Finney backing up the guard positions and rookie Kendrick is a starter-in-waiting at center.

4-Quarterback

The depth at quarterback for the Steelers might not be elite but honestly, when it comes to quarterback, no team is. But Mason Rudolph and Dwayne Haskins both have experience as a starter.

5-Running back

Things are pretty dicey for the Steelers at running back. The team has gone all-in on rookie Najee Harris and there is very little behind him. Benny Snell is not an adequate starter and Anthony McFarland is an unknown with any sort of workload.

6-Offensive tackle

This is the most fragile depth of any positional unit on the team right now. It isn't enough there are questions about the availability of starter Zach Banner but having guys like Joe Haeg and rookie Dan Moore Jr. as the next men up isn't at all inspiring.

