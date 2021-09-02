Ranking the Steelers offensive positional units after cuts
Barring any moves in the next week, the Pittsburgh Steelers opening weekend roster is in place. Several players were placed on IR and former Steelers cuts were re-signed to take their places. Just using the players on the roster now, let’s rank the Steelers offensive positional units.
1-Wide receiver
(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
This group has been the strength of the offense for the past two seasons.
2-Quarterback
Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports
A healthy Ben Roethlisberger really gives this group a boost but Mason Rudolph and former first-round pick Dwayne Haskins are solid players as well.
3-Tight end
(AP Photo/Don Wright)
By the middle of the season, this might be one of the most talented tandems in the league.
4-Interior offensive line
(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Rookie center Kendrick Green is waiting his turn to start at center but even with him as a reserve, this unit, led by Kevin Dotson is very good.
5-Running back
(AP Photo/Don Wright)
Najee Harris is going to be a star but the rest of the running back depth chart is completely unimpressive.
6-Offensive tackle
(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
A rookie at left tackle is far from ideal and depth behind Dan Moore Jr. and Chuks Okorafor is questionable at best.
