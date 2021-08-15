Ranking the Steelers offensive positional units through 2 preseason games

The Pittsburgh Steelers have officially hit the midway point of the NFL preseason. Through two games the Steelers offense is showing excellent balance and more explosion than we saw in the previous two seasons and even with all the new pieces, looks to be more potent than last season, especially on the ground.

Here is our ranking of the Steelers offensive positional units at the midway point of the preseason.

1-Wide receivers

(AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

The strength of the Steelers offense going into the season remains the strength halfway through the preseason. The Steelers have four guys including Ray-Ray McCloud, Anthony Johnson, Tyler Simmons and Cody White all making a case to make the final 53-man roster.

2-Offensive line

(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Who would have thought an entirely new group would be playing so well so soon? Give a ton of credit to new offensive line coach Adrian Klemm and how he has this group of young players out there playing physical and with a clear edge.

3-Quarterbacks

(AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Pittsburgh hasn't seen Ben Roethlisberger on the field yet but the battle between Mason Rudolph and Dwayne Haskins has shown the Steelers have some real talent on the quarterback depth chart.

4-Running backs

(AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

First off, rookie running back Najee Harris has been great. If this ranking was only based on that, running back would be much higher. But depth at running back is quite questionable and we are still banking on a player to emerge.

5-Tight ends

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The Steelers haven't done much with the tight ends so far in preseason which hurts their spot on this list. Blocking has been solid but we still want to more from the tight ends in the passing game to find out where Eric Ebron and Pat Freiermuth will fit in this offense.

