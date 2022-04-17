Ranking the Steelers offensive positional units heading into the NFL draft

In less than two weeks, the Pittsburgh Steelers will have their last best shot to improve the roster for not only the 2022 season but the future. Before that happens, we wanted to update our rankings of the offensive positional units.

1-Tight end

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Pittsburgh heads into the NFL draft set at tight end. This unit is led by Pat Freiermuth who has the potential to be an elite weapon in this passing offense. And Zach Gentry really emerged last season as a solid run blocker and competent receiver.

2-Interior offensive line

Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

No unit got better in free agency than the interior offensive line. The additions of James Daniels and Mason Cole set this group up for big-time success in 2022.

3-Wide receiver

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

This unit took some big hits in free agency but the core of Diontae Johnson and Chase Claypool remain in place.

4-Offensive tackle

(AP Photo/Don Wright)

The Steelers locked in the starting offensive tackles this offseason but neither guy is an elite player and the depth behind both guys is questionable.

5-Quarterback

(AP Photo/Don Wright)

At this point, it is Mitch Trubisky or bust for Pittsburgh at quarterback. This group could get a bump if they draft a rookie in the first round but regardless this group isn’t going to carry the offense in 2022.

6-Running back

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

This is no dig on Najee Harris, who is a tremendous talent. The reason running back ends up at the bottom is because other than Harris, this group is almost completely devoid of talent.

