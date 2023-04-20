Ranking the Steelers offensive positional units heading into the NFL draft

Similar to the defensive side of the football, the Pittsburgh Steelers have made some big moves this offseason to improve the offensive side of the football in free agency. There are still some needs to fill and the 2023 NFL draft will give Pittsburgh those final spots but for now, here is where the offensive positional units stack up.

1 - Wide receiver

The addition of Allen Robinson gives this group a bump to the top spot. Diontae Johnson and George Pickens form one of the most dynamic tandems with Johnson’s ability to get open and Pickens’ ability to haul in anything thrown in his vicinity. The healthy return of Calvin Austoin adds rare deep speed to the group.

2 - Interior offensive line

The Steelers added Isaac Seumalo who will pair up with James Daniels to form one of the top guard tandems in the AFC. Center duties will be handled by either Mason Cole or Nate Herbig and Kevin Dotson will be a top guard backup.

3 - Running back

It was great seeing Mike Tomlin decide that two backs are better than one when he let Jaylen Warren get more touches and now he and Najee Harris are the embodiment of thunder and lightning in the backfield.

4 - Quarterback

Putting quarterback at No. 4 has more to do with how good the groups are ahead of it. Kenny Pickett is poised for stardom and Mitch Trubisky is one of the top reserves in the AFC. We expect this group to be much higher by the end of the season.

5 - Tight end

We really wanted to put this group higher but until we get a better look at Connor Heyward as a receiver we just can’t. We also need to see a lot more from Pat Freiermuth in terms of being part of the offensive gameplan. There is all the potential there but will offensive coordinator Matt Canada make it work?

6 - Offensive tackle

The gap between offensive tackle and the other five units on this list are significant. Dan Moore Jr. and Chuks Okorafor are marginal starters and there is no depth behind them. Finding a replacement for Moore should be job one in the draft.

