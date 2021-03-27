Ranking the Steelers defensive positional units after free agency

The first wave of free agency has come and gone and the Pittsburgh Steelers are staring down a defense that will have a minimum of five new starters when the 2021 season starts.

Pittsburgh was top three in yards and points allowed last season, led the league in sacks, led the league in interceptions and was third in turnover differential.

Can the Steelers defense rebuild in time to maintain that level of play? Let’s take a look and rank the Steelers defensive positional units as of now after the first wave of free agency.

1-Outside linebacker

(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Depth is an issue all over the defense so these rankings will be skewed heavily toward the starters. And when you have the best pass rusher in the league along with one of the young up-and-coming edge guys on the same group, there is hope. T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith should do well to maintain plenty of heat on opposing quarterbacks but depth must be addressed.

2-Defensive ends

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Last season, Cam Heyward and Stephon Tuitt didn't play up to the level many expected but they are still one of the best 3-4 DE tandems in the league.

3-Safeties

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The trade to get Minkah Fitzpatrick has turned out to be a huge win for the Steelers. Fitzpatrick is one of the best free safeties in the NFL and his running mate Terrell Edmunds is solid albeit not spectacular.

4-Cornerbacks

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

After losing two starters, this unit is in shambles. Joe Haden is still the man at cornerback and there are high hopes Cameron Sutton will step up as a quality starter. This is a group where the NFL draft could really bolster depth.

5-Inside linebacker

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The success of this unit hangs on the surgically repaired knee of Devin Bush and Robert Spillane. Releasing Vince Williams leaves a big hole in the middle of the defense and there is very little talent behind the starters.

6-Defensive tackle

Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers

Thanks to Tyson Alualu leaving for the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Steelers have more questions than answers in the middle of their defensive line. This group is cobbled together with marginal football players like Chris Wormley and Isaiah Buggs and this can't be good enough to start the season.

