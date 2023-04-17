Ranking the Steelers defensive positional units heading into the NFL draft

Free agency has been kind to the Pittsburgh Steelers this offseason. Despite losing multiple starters, the team has done a nice job filling those voids and on the defensive side of the football, this team might be much improved if a few things fall right. With just over a week to the 2023 NFL draft, here are our latest defensive positional unit rankings.

1 - Defensive line

The additions of Breiden Fehoko and Armon Watt have really strengthened this group. They join an existing group of Cam Heyward, DeMarvin Leal, Larry Ogunjobi and Montravius Adams to give Pittsburgh a strong six-man rotation.

2 - Safety

This unit is led by All-Pro Minkah Fitzpatrick which gives them a bump in these rankings. Damontae Kazee and Keanu Neal are each solid veteran contributors who will share reps at strong safety and give the Steelers a nice three-man rotation.

3 - Outside linebacker

Again, this group gets a bump because it is so top-heavy. T.J. Watt is the best all-around defensive player in the NFL and Alex Highsmith had a breakout 2022 season. But it’s the total lack of depth that hurts this group heading into the draft.

4 - Cornerback

We personally don’t expect any real drop-off from Cameron Sutton to Patrick Peterson this season so this group stays pretty static here. Levi Wallace is a nice player opposite Peterson and Arthur Maulet does a good job as the slot cornerback. It isn’t clear who will be the fourth and fifth cornerbacks yet but this group will be as good as the pass rush is.

5 - Inside linebacker

We are not at all sold on the additions of Cole Holcomb and Elandon Roberts. They are nice players but it’s hard to look at this tandem along with Mark Robinson and say it’s a better group than Robert Spillane, Devin Bush and Myles Jack.

