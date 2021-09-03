Ranking the Steelers defensive positional units after cuts

The dust is finally settling on the Pittsburgh Steelers roster and we have a pretty good look at what this roster is going to be at the start of the regular season. Unfortunately for the defense, they will be starting the season without defensive end Stephon Tuitt which moves everyone up on the DL depth chart.

Here is how we ranking the defensive positional units heading into the start of the regular season.

1-Outside linebacker

Any group led by T.J. Watt has to rank fairly high but it's the depth of guys like Melvin Ingram and Jamir Jones behind Watt and Alex Highsmith that puts this group over the top.

2-Cornerback

Despite the losses of Steven Nelson and Mike Hilton, this group looks to be coming back very strong. Cameron Sutton and James Pierre were both very good in preseason and Joe Haden is still exceptional despite his age.

3-Defensive line

If Stephon Tuitt wasn't starting the season on IR, this group would be No. 1 easily.

4-Safety

Terrell Edmunds looked good in preseason playing near the line of scrimmage and rookie Tre Norwood has a bright future. But this group starts and stops with Minkah Fitzpatrick who is one of the best in the NFL.

5-Inside linebacker

The Steelers traded for Joe Schobert but unfortunately, this group still comes up last. We have no idea how read Devin Bush is for the start of the season and the rest of the inside linebackers among this group have been underwhelming in the preseason.

