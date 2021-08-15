Ranking the Steelers defensive positional units through 2 preseason games

The Pittsburgh Steelers are officially halfway through the NFL preseason and the defense looks like it is going to be just as formidable as it has the last two seasons. There are a handful of new players working hard to make the roster and it has been exciting to watch them develop.

Let’s rank the Steelers positional units at the midway point of the preseason.

1-Outside linebacker

(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Going into the offseason, outside linebacker was the biggest question on the defense. But thanks to the addition of veteran Melvin Ingram along with rookies Quincy Roche and Jamir Jones, this group isn't going to miss Bud Dupree at all.

2-Defensive line

(AP Photo/Rich Schultz)

Even without its stars in the lineup, the depth at defensive line has been evident in preseason. Guys like Isiah Buggs, Chris Wormley and Carlos Davis have all played well and rookie Isaiahh Loudermilk is coming along quickly.

3-Cornerback

(AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Another unit hit hard by free agency that seems to be reloading quickly. Pittsburgh made a point to pull in several young cornerbacks after the draft and this is really paying off.

4-Safety

(AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

The Steelers added some athleticism and playmaking with guys like veteran Arthur Maulet and rookie Tre Norwood and this might end up the deepest group of safeties on the roster in the last three years.

5-Inside linebacker

(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

It's no surprise the Steelers went out and traded for Joe Schobert seeing this group play so far in the preseason. Robert Spillane has looked lost in coverage, Devin Bush is trying to come back from a torn ACL and Vince Williams went ahead and retired leaving this group thin.

