Ranking the Steelers defensive positional units by depth

Injuries in the NFL are all too common and it doesn’t take many to stress the depth of any team. The Pittsburgh Steelers know all too well how much lack of depth can be exposed but unfortunately with roster structures being what they are and the salary cap, backups are often the forgotten group.

Here is our ranking of each of the defensive positional units based strictly on depth.

1-Defensive line

Putting the defensive line on top really illustrates just how thin the Steelers defense is. Isaiah Buggs and Chris Wormley are solid reserves and once you through in Hendry Mondeaux, Carlos Davis and rookie Isaiahh Loudermilk, you have the foundation for a nice defensive line rotation.

2-Inside linebackers

Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers

We considered moving this group down after the sudden retirement of Vince Williams but this unit is surprisingly deep. Guys like Ulysees Gilbert and Marcus Allen are exceptional athletes with game experience and rookie Buddy Johnson is a future star.

3-Outside linebackers

(Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

This unit didn't have a prayer of being ranked this high until the signing of Melvin Ingram changed everything. Pittsburgh now has three starting-caliber edge players to rotate as well as promising rookie Quincy Roche.

4-Safeties

Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers

The Steelers quietly did some work on their safety depth chart this offseason we assume preparing for the departure of Terrell Edmunds. This group gets a knock for the unknown surrounding the backups but Antoine Brooks, Arthur Maulet and Tre Norwood show promise if they stay at safety.

5-Cornerbacks

Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers

This group is in a tough spot to rank because we really don't know who is going to play where. The team is experimenting with safeties at cornerback which isn't a ringing endorsement for the reserves at cornerback. If we assume Cameron Sutton and James Pierre take over starting roles, there are more questions than answers behind them.

