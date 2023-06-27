Ranking the Steelers coaches on the hot seat in 2023

The Pittsburgh Steelers front office has gone back-to-back with some excellent offseason work to build up Pittsburgh’s roster. This puts the onus on the team’s success on its coaching staff next to get the players ready and put them in the best position to succeed. Here’s how we rank the Steelers coaches based on how hot their seats are this season.

1. Teryl Austin - Defensive coordinator

(AP Photo/Don Wright)

The Steelers defense is absolutely loaded with talent. There are no more excuses for this group not to be among the best if not the best defense in the NFL this season.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

2. Matt Canada - Offensive coordinator

(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

The biggest shock of the offseason was that the team retained Matt Canada as offensive coordinator. If this group struggles again this season, the front office must consider a change.

3. Aaron Curry - Inside linebackers coach

(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

New ILB coach Aaron Curry has his work cut out for him with this group. Pittsburgh completely turned over the depth chart and hired Curry to make lemonade out of lemons.

4. Pat Meyer - Offensive line coach

(AP Photo/Doug Murray, File)

Over the last two seasons, Pittsburgh has almost completely rebuilt the offensive line depth chart via the draft and free agency. The Steelers spent their first-round pick this year on an offensive tackle and signed a starting guard. The pressure is on Meyer to get this group on the same page and performing.

Advertisement

5. Mike Tomlin - Head coach

We include Tomlin on this list because many believe he should be No. 1 but the reality is Tomlin could go 3-14 this season and his job is safe.

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire