Ranking the Steelers 5 best moves of the offseason so far

It has been a busy free agency for the Pittsburgh Steelers and things aren’t slowing down with the 2023 NFL draft approaching. So before the draft gets here, we decided to rank the five best moves the Steelers have made so far in the offseason.

1 - Signing G Isaac Seumalo

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Last season, the Steelers signed guard James Daniels in free agency and he immediately became the best offensive lineman on the team. This time around the Steelers signed guard Isaac Seumalo and he is now the team’s second-best offensive lineman. Seumalo is the final piece of the interior offensive line and now the team can focus on offensive tackle in the draft.

2 - Releasing LB Myles Jack

Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

Jack was the latest free-agent inside linebacker who was supposed to fix the Steelers issues at the position. And while he led the team in tackles, it wasn’t enough and Pittsburgh was wise to cut him

3 - Signing DT Breiden Fehoko

(Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Great teams are built at the line of scrimmage so we love seeing the Steelers bring in Breiden Fehoko to be a true nose tackle in this scheme. He is going to be a tremendous asset as a rotational player on the line.

4 - Re-signing S Damontae Kazee

(AP Photo/Matt Durisko)

Personally, I think Damontae Kazee is a lateral replacement for Terrell Edmunds and there should be no dropoff in production at strong safety. I am far less enthusiastic about the addition of Keanu Neal as the team’s third safety, however.

5 - Signing LB Cole Holcomb

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

I will always be ok with the Steelers defense getting younger and more athletic. This is why the addition of Cole Holcomb gets the nod here. Assuming he’s healthy, he should be a faster, more complete version of Robert Spillane and is more fundamentally sound than Devin Bush.

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire