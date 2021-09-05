Ranking the Steelers 2022 NFL draft needs after roster cuts

Now that the Pittsburgh Steelers have mostly finalized their roster for the regular season and college football is back in full swing, we decided to update our top 2022 NFL draft needs.

1-Offensive guard

(AP Photo/Don Wright)

Offensive guard takes the top spot here based on need. We all hope Trai Turner does a great job replacing David DeCastro but as he is on a one-year contract, there's a strong possibility he moves on after the season.

2-Quarterback

(AP Photo/Don Wright)

I can't imagine anyone would complain if quarterback were the top need and could end up the Steelers top pick. Which is fine. Even if by some miracle Ben Roethlisberger returns for the 2022 season, it is hard to feel confident with Mason Rudolph or Dwayne Haskins is the long-term answer.

3-Offensive tackle

(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Pittsburgh can never have enough quality offensive tackles and with Zach Banner still not ready to come back from his torn ACL, the Steelers need to consider adding more depth.

4-Defensive line

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Unfortunately Cam Heyward cannot play forever and aside from Stephon Tuitt, there isn't much to get excited about. Even with Tuitt, it is hard to feel confident about his availability on a regular basis.

5-Cornerback

(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

If everything goes according to plan with the Steelers current crop cornerbacks, this need goes down significantly but as of now Pittsburgh can't be too cautious when it comes to bolstering the position with the potential of Joe Haden leaving.

6-Wide receiver

(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Considering JuJu Smith-Schuster and James Washington might both be leaving in free agency you would think this need might be higher. But we understand the Steelers don't need to spend a top pick on a wide out to make them a star.

7-Safety

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

If Terrell Edmunds leaves in free agency, there will be some shuffling of the safety depth chart and depth will be a need.

