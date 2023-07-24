Ranking the states with the most Top247 prospects in the class of 2024

With college football prospects taking most of their official visits in the month of June, July has become the unofficial, official commitment month for some of the nation’s most highly-sought after prospects.

One of the most trusted recruiting services for a long time has been 247Sports. On Sunday, 247Sports released its rankings for the states that have the most Top247 prospects in the class of 2024.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

The list isn’t full of too many surprises with the usual states of Texas, Georgia, and California among the leaders of the clubhouse.

Let’s take a look at the richest states in the country for football recruiting in the class of 2024.

Louisiana (8)

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

What 247Sports had to say:

“Though Louisiana does not have a prospect like Arch Manning in the 2024 cycle, talent in the state is still high, and LSU takes advantage. Head coach Brian Kelly built a wall around Louisiana, having already landed commitments from eight of the state’s top-10 players, plus five others. Louisiana’s lone 5-star, defensive lineman Dominick McKinley, is at the top of the Tigers’ wish list, but they have to fend off the likes of Ohio State, Oklahoma and Texas to sign him.”

Virginia (8)

Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

What 247Sports had to say:

Advertisement

“Including Washington, D.C. prospects Dylan Stewart and Jordan Seaton in Virginia’s total gives The Old Dominion State at least eight Top247 recruits for the fifth-straight year. Stewart ranks as the nation’s No. 13 overall recruit and is the state’s lone 5-star prospect in the class of 2024. Virginia Tech has cornered the Virginia market this cycle, landing six of the state’s top 25 recruits. The Virginia Cavaliers have not been as successful, signing only one of the state’s top 40 recruits.”

Ohio (9)

Mandatory Credit: Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch

What 247Sports had to say:

“Ohio has been one of the nation’s most fertile recruiting states for the better part of a century, and its flagship school, Ohio State, has long been the biggest beneficiary. The Buckeyes have already nabbed two of the state’s top three prospects and are a heavy favorite to complete the trifecta when elite corner Aaron Scott commits on July 30. Michigan has been active on its rival’s home turf, landing four of The Buckeye State’s top-20 prospects.”

Alabama (14)

Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports

What 247Sports had to say:

Advertisement

“Alabama boasts four 5-stars in 2024, the most it’s had in a single cycle in well over a decade. The Crimson Tide has already landed two of them, wide receiver Perry Thompson and athlete Jaylen Mbakwe, and added two other Top247 in-state prospects in 4-stars Jeremiah Beaman (DL) and Sterling Dixon (EDGE). Auburn landed three of the state’s top-14 prospects as new head coach Hugh Freeze aims to make the Tigers players in their own backyard.”

California (23)

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

What 247Sports had to say:

“California’s top prospects, 5-stars Aydin Breland (DL) and Brandon Baker (OT), are two of six Mater Dei players in the Top247 and rank among the best available players in the class of 2024. USC secured four of The Golden State’s top 15 recruits in 2023 and is off to a hot start this cycle with two top-10 prospects in cornerback Marcellus Williams (No. 5) and wide receiver Xavier Jordan (No. 8). Alabama didn’t take a single recruit from California in 2023 but has cast its net wide this cycle, reeling in top Cali quarterback Julian Sayin and 4-star cornerback Zabien Brown.”

Georgia (30)

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

What 247Sports had to say:

Advertisement

“The Peach State produced two of the last three No. 1 overall recruits in Travis Hunter (2022) and Dylan Raiola (2024) and is one of two states in the 2024 cycle (Florida) with multiple top-five recruits. The Bulldogs bagged Raiola and are trending for the state’s third-ranked recruit, safety KJ Bolden, which would give Kirby Smart and company six of the state’s 16 highest-ranked commitments. Florida State is also recruiting well in the state, having earned commitments from 5-star tight end Landen Thomas and 4-star quarterback Luke Kromenhoek, the No. 5 and No. 7 prospects in Georgia, deceptively.”

Florida (31)

Stephen M. Dowell/Orlando Sentinel via AP

What 247Sports had to say:

Advertisement

“It’s a banner year for recruiting the state of Florida. Ohio State commit Jeremiah Smith, the No. 2 overall prospect and No. 1 wideout, headlines a talent-rich class that features three top-10 recruits, the most of any state. Georgia has made its presence known in the Sunshine State during Kirby Smart’s tenure, and the Bulldogs are off to a hot start in 2024, landing two of the state’s top-10 recruits. Miami has landed three in the state’s top 20, the most of any in-state school.”

Texas (43)

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

What 247Sports had to say:

“Texas has long been a pipeline for two things: oil and high school football talent. The Lone Star State leads the nation with 43 players in the Top247 and has produced seven 5-stars and 46 4-stars in the 2024 cycle. Clemson Wide receiver commit Bryant Wesco, the No. 9 player in the nation, headlines the list of Texas talent leaving for out-of-state colleges. Of the state’s 15 highest-ranked commits, only three have pledged to stay in-state: Dealyn Evans (Texas A&M), Drelon Miller (Texas A&M) and Gekyle Baker (TCU).”

Advertisement

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Stacey Blackwood on Twitter @Blackwood89.

[lawrence-auto-related count=4 category=1134]

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire