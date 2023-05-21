Ranking the starting quarterbacks in the AFC North

In today’s NFL, success is directly related to a team’s level of quarterback play. For the Pittsburgh Steelers, they have a great young single caller in Kenny Pickett but how does he stack up against the rest of the AFC North? Here is our ranking of the four starring quarterbacks in the AFC North.

1 - Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals

(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Like it or not the Cincinnati Bengals are the best team in the AFC North and Joe Burrow is one of the best quarterbacks in the entire NFL. Burrow is the only AFC North quarterback in the top tier of NFL signal callers and is the guy every other team is gunning for.

2 - Deshaun Watson, Cleveland Browns

Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports

We didn’t see much of Deshaun Watson last season but when he’s on the field there is no denying his talent. The Browns always seem to find a way to underachieve no matter how much talent is on the roster this team won’t be in the mix for the AFC North. Regardless Watson’s body of work is enough to put him at No. 2.

3 - Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens

(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Historically, Lamar Jackon hasn’t had a ton of success against the Steelers but it doesn’t change the fact that Jackson is one of the best dual-threat quarterbacks in the NFL.

4 - Kenny Pickett, Pittsburgh Steelers

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Despite a bright future, Kenny Pickett ends up at the bottom of this list. Pickett became the Steelers starter at halftime of the third game of the season and after a rough start showed steady progress all season. Nevertheless, he’s got to earn his spot in such a deep and talented group.

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire