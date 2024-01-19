Ranking Sports Illustrated's iconic Ole Miss football covers amid SI layoff news

Sports Illustrated's magazine coverage over the years has mapped out pivotal moments in the history of the Ole Miss football program.

On Friday, employees at Sports Illustrated received notifications about extensive layoffs, leaving the publication's future in flux and bringing forth the possibility of an end to an era. The news prompted nostalgia for SI loyalists, who often can connect glorious moments in sports with an iconic SI cover.

At Ole Miss, it spans from Archie Manning's collegiate career to the Rebels' upsets over Alabama in 2014 and 2015 and beyond.

Here's a look at five of the best Sports Illustrated covers featuring Ole Miss football.

Sports Illustrated's 5 best Ole Miss covers

1) Sept. 14, 1970: 'Archie Manning, Idol of Ole Miss'

Released just before the start of the 1970 season, Ole Miss quarterback Archie Manning graced the cover of Sports Illustrated's Sept. 14 edition, capturing the excitement surrounding the young star with the title, "Idol of Ole Miss."

After years of success in the early 1960s, the program had deteriorated from earlier excellence. But with Manning, there was a renewed sense of optimism. Manning led the Rebels to a 7-4 record in the 1970 season and finished third in Heisman Trophy voting, eventually being drafted No. 2 overall in 1971 by the New Orleans Saints.

2) Oct. 8, 2014: 'Mississippi Mayhem'

The iconic Sports Illustrated cover of "Mississippi Mayhem" captured a historic weekend in college football history. It was a day when both Ole Miss and Mississippi State, the two in-state rivals, pulled off stunning upsets against nationally ranked opponents, shaking up the national championship picture.

#MississippiMayhem laughs in the face of the SI cover jinx pic.twitter.com/ylFoNYkt8y — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) October 12, 2014

Ole Miss defeated the No. 3 Alabama 23-17 in a thrilling come-from-behind victory, snapping a 10-game losing streak in the series. Meanwhile, Mississippi State upset the No. 6 Texas A&M 48-31, solidifying Dak Prescott's Heisman Trophy candidacy. Ole Miss and Mississippi State were tied at No. 3 in the AP Top 25 after the wins.

3) Sept. 30, 2008: 'Rebels Rise, Upsets Change Everything'

The cover image depicted a midair collision between two college football giants: Ole Miss defensive end Greg Hardy, a towering figure in his white uniform, wrapping his arms around Florida quarterback Tim Tebow, the Heisman Trophy hopeful in his orange and blue.

This image captured the essence of the Ole Miss' stunning 31-30 \victory over No. 4 Florida. Tebow, who would later lead Florida to a national championship, was considered nearly unstoppable, especially in short yardage. But on that day in Gainesville, Florida, Hardy and the Rebels defense shut him down, forcing errant passes and frustrating the Gators offensive flow until a final, climactic stop. The game was a nail-biter, with Ole Miss pulling off the improbable win, sending shockwaves through the college football world.

4) Sept. 22, 2015: 'Re-embrace the Mayhem'

Ole Miss football once again found itself on the cover of the Sept. 22, 2015, edition, portraying triumphant Rebels safety Trae Elston after making a crucial interception against Alabama quarterback Cooper Bateman in the Rebels' 43-37 victory, their first win in Tuscaloosa since 1988.

"Ole Miss's ecstasy is reflected in the screams (and face guard) of Trae Elston, who had an interception in the Rebels' 43-37 victory," the cover read. "What Ole Miss's Repeat Shocker Of Alabama Tells Us About The Rebels ... And The SEC."

5) Aug. 12, 2009: 'The Rebels Have The Firepower to Shake Up The BCS'

The Aug. 12, 2009, Sports Illustrated cover featured Ole Miss quarterback Jevan Snead and center Daverin Geralds, accompanied by the No. 6 ranking, encapsulating a time of high hopes and optimism for the Rebels football program.

Throwback: Checkout this Sports Illustrated Top 20 from Aug. 2009 pic.twitter.com/OJLey9pFtR — SDSNation (@SDSNation) June 6, 2013

After a promising 2008 season which saw Ole Miss go 9-4 under first-year coach Houston Nutt, Ole Miss entered 2009 with a surge of excitement. Quarterback Jevan Snead, who transferred from Texas and thrived in Oxford during his first season with the Rebels, was expected to lead a potent offense, while center Daverin Geralds, a stalwart on the offensive line, provided stability and leadership. The program secured its highest preseason ranking since 1970, fueling anticipation.

The Rebels finished the 2009 season 9–4, 4–4 in SEC play and won their second straight Cotton Bowl Classic 21–7 against No. 21 Oklahoma State.

