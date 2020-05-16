Nostalgia is a helluva drug, allowing us to recall things far more fondly than they have any right to be remembered.

Combine that with the hypercompetitiveness of former athletes, itching to get back on the court? Well, that can lead to some absolutely ridiculous takes.

The Warriors know this full well, having heard any number of former NBA players say that their team was uniquely suited to beat any of Golden State's teams which appeared in the NBA Finals from 2015 through 2019.

[RELATED: Warriors' best free-agent targets for 2020 offseason]

From Charles Barkley to Shaquille O'Neal, all manner of ex-players has said all manner of ridiculous things about the Warriors with equally ridiculous "Back in my day!" subtext.

Which legend takes the cake? Here's a ranking of the seven most outlandish statements.

Ranking seven NBA legends' most ridiculous takes about Warriors, Steph Curry originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area