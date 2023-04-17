Ranking each SEC team’s RB1 heading into 2023 season

Numerous conferences produce elite running backs. However, it’s hard to argue any of them do it better than the SEC.

Seven Heisman-winning running backs have come from the SEC. Frank Sinkwich, Billy Cannon, Herschel Walker, George Rogers, Bo Jackson, Mark Ingram, and Derrick Henry each won the Heisman trophy.

In a run-heavy conference, there come waves of talent at the position. Recently, the SEC has seen many of its former running backs succeed at the next level.

Roll Tide Wire looks at the current RB1’s across the SEC and ranks each of them ahead of the 2023 season.

Patrick Smith - Vanderbilt

’22-’23 Stats: 56 CAR / 151 RuYds / 8 REC / 41 RecYds

The sample size was relatively small last season for Vanderbilt running back Patrick Smith. He was the Commodores’ backup running back to Re’Mahn Davis, who transferred to Kentucky. While Smith saw a limited amount of touches, he still contributed to the rushing attack. Smith has not done enough statistically to be ranked higher than No. 14 at this point in time.

Juju McDowell - South Carolina

’22-’23 Stats: 62 CAR / 219 RuYds / 24 REC / 205 RecYds / 1 RecTD

Last season, the Gamecocks called Juju McDowell’s number as both a running back and receiver. The multi-faceted tailback contributed on the ground as well as through the air for second-year head coach Shane Beamer. His role will likely increase next season with starting running back Marshawn Lloyd transferring to USC.

Le'Veon Moss - Texas A&M

’22-’23 Stats: 27 CAR / 114 RuYds / 1 RuTD / 1 REC / 8 RecYds

The one-time Alabama commit, Leveon Moss played sparingly for Texas A&M last season. Aggies head coach Jimbo Fisher relied solely on Devon Achane to carry the load in the backfield. Moss will likely take over as RB1 in College Station. His role will see an increase as he enters his second season in Aggieland. He has the potential to be the workhorse this season in Bobby Petrino’s offense.

Josh Williams - LSU

’22-’23 Stats: 97 CAR / 532 RuYds / 6 RuTDs / 21 REC / 132 RecYds

It did not take LSU head coach Brian Kelly very long to figure out what he had in Tigers running back Josh Williams. The former walk-on played a lot in the second half of the season. He had big games against Alabama, Ole Miss, and Arkansas. His power running style and veteran leadership will be crucial to LSU’s rushing attack.

Cody Schrader - Missouri

’22-’23 Stats: 170 CAR / 745 RuYds / 9 RuTDs / 19 REC / 137 RecYds

Cody Schrader is another running back that burst onto the scene late in the season. Schrader transferred to Missouri from Truman State (Division II). He also was listed as a walk-on for the Tigers. However, he led the team in both rushing yards (745) and rushing touchdowns (9). His bruising running style should certainly help alleviate the pressure on Missouri’s offense heading into the fall.

Brian Battie - Auburn

’22-’23 Stats: 176 CAR / 1,186 RuYds / 8 RuTDs / 14 REC / 91 RecYds

Auburn lost its starting running back from a season ago as Tank Bigsby declared for the NFL Draft. Now, the Tigers will look to lean on incoming transfer Brian Battie. The former South Florida Bull will have some huge shoes to fill in the fall. With his speed and playmaking abilities, he should do well in Hugh Freeze’s offense. It will be interesting to see how the Second-Team All-AAC player performs in the SEC.

Montrell Johnson Jr. - Florida

’22-’23 Stats: 155 CAR / 841 RuYds / 10 RuTDs / 12 REC / 58 RecYds / 1 RecTD

Two years ago, Montrell Johnson Jr. was playing running back for Billy Napier at Louisiana-Lafayette. Now, the two find themselves working together to help establish the foundation for the Florida Gators. Johnson Jr. was the feature running back a season ago. With a new quarterback in the Swamp, Johnson Jr. could be called on even more in season No. 2 in Gainesville.

Jo'quavious Marks - Mississippi State

’22-’23 Stats: 113 CAR / 582 RuYds / 9 RuTDs / 48 REC / 288 RecYds

First-year Mississippi State head coach Zach Arnett has himself a workhorse in the backfield in Jo’quavious Marks. The Georgia native was an influential piece in Mike Leach’s offense. Now, as he enters his senior season, he could be called on more than he has in years past. The Bulldogs will be looking to replace their leading wide receiver a season ago, Rara Thomas. I would not be surprised to see Marks used at both running back and wide receiver next season. He is as versatile of a running back as you will see at the college level.

Re'Mahn Davis - Kentucky

’22-’23 Stats: 232 CAR / 1,042 RuYds / 5 RuTDs / 29 REC / 169 RecYds / 3 RecTDs

Former Vanderbilt running back Re’Mahn Davis will be moving from one SEC East backfield to another in 2023. Davis began his career at Temple before spending the past two seasons at Vanderbilt. With Kentucky losing star running back Chris Rodriguez, the Wildcats elected to land a bruising running back out of the transfer portal in Davis. Davis is a physical runner at 5-foot-8, 205 pounds. He will be a key piece of the Wildcats’ offense as they enter the post-Will Levis era in Lexington.

Jase McClellan - Alabama

’22-’23 Stats: 112 CAR / 655 RuYds / 7 RuTDs / 14 CAR / 174 RecYds / 3 RecTDs

Alabama was not a run-heavy team last season under offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien. However, the Tide’s new offensive coordinator, Tommy Rees, will likely look to implement a heavy rushing attack. He will have an explosive running back room led by senior Jase McClellan. After battling injuries, it appears that McClellan is going to be healthy enough to take over as RB1 in Tuscaloosa. He is effective as a runner and a pass-catcher. It will be fascinating to see how Rees decides to use McClellan in the Tide’s new offense.

Daijun Edwards - Georgia

’22-’23 Stats: 140 CAR / 769 RuYds / 7 RuTDs / 14 REC / 101 RecYds

Many would say that it was running back by committee last season in Athens. There was not necessarily a No. 1 back a season ago in Todd Monken’s offense. The Bulldogs could call on senior Daijun Edwards to be the feature back in 2023. With a new quarterback and a new offensive system, he could be called on to relieve some of the pressure that the Bulldogs could be tasked with. His power running style is something that usually bodes well for running backs in a Georgia uniform.

Jabari Small - Tennessee

’22-’23 Stats: 157 CAR / 734 RuYds / 13 RuTDs / 12 REC / 206 RecYds / 2 RecTDs

Tennessee had one of the most explosive offenses in the country last season under first-year head coach Josh Heupel. The Volunteers ran an up-tempo offense that seemed to give opposing defenses a tough time. A player that could say the same is Jabari Small. The Volunteers called Small’s number a plethora of times in the red zone in which Small came through. He may not have gotten as many touches as other running backs in the conference. However, he makes the most of his opportunities and will be one of the best in the conference in 2023.

Raheim "Rocket" Sanders - Arkansas

’22-’23 Stats: 222 CAR / 1,443 RuYds / 10 RuTDs / 28 REC / 271 RecYds / 2 RecTDs

Arkansas relied heavily on the run last season and rightfully so. The Razorbacks have two bruisers in the backfield in quarterback KJ Jefferson and Raheim “Rocket” Sanders. The two combined to rush for over 2,000 yards and 19 touchdowns a season ago. Both are returning for their senior seasons. However, the Razorbacks hired Dan Enos to be the team’s offensive coordinator. It doesn’t matter. Sanders will certainly get his fair share of touches next season.

Quinshon Judkins - Ole Miss

’22-’23 Stats: 274 CAR / 1,567 RuYds / 16 RuTDs / 15 REC / 132 RecYds / 1 RecTD

There is no denying who is the top running back in the SEC heading into next season. That is sophomore Quinshon Judkins. The Alabama native put his powerful running style on display at Ole Miss last season. He also possesses a great burst of speed and uses that to blow by defenders at the second level of opposing defenses. His workhorse mentality leads to him being listed as the No. 1 running back in the SEC heading into the 2023 season.

