Ranking SEC schools in the 2024 college football transfer portal

The college football transfer portal has turned the sport upside-down in recent years — especially since the COVID season. Previously protected by provisions that included sitting out a season, the portal has truly become a de facto free agency system that has broken the doors wide open.

The Florida Gators are no stranger to the new era, having both lost and acquired significant talent through the system. Interestingly, the Gators were involved with one of the earliest examples of the portal when Trace Armstrong transferred from Arizona State to Florida back in 1988.

Lately, Billy Napier and Co. have struggled on the transfer front — especially the recent hemorrhage the team has experienced following the program’s third-straight losing season. They have a steep hill to climb in restocking the roster with capable talent.

Below is a look at the full SEC rankings for the college football transfer portal per 247Sports based on the recruits added during this cycle, with the number of players lost included in the tally as well.

1. Ole Miss Rebels

Total Lost: 16

Total Gained: 15

5-stars: 1

4-stars: 7

3-stars: 7

Average: 89.67

Points: 75.56

2. Texas A&M Aggies

Total Lost: 23

Total Gained: 23

5-stars: 0

4-stars: 8

3-stars: 13

Average: 89.24

Points: 73.31

3. Texas Longhorns

Total Lost: 13

Total Gained: 7

5-stars: 1

4-stars: 5

3-stars: 1

Average: 92.57

Points: 61.19

4. South Carolina Gamecocks

Total Lost: 22

Total Gained: 20

5-stars: 0

4-stars: 4

3-stars: 14

Average: 88.06

Points: 58.95

5. Missouri Tigers

Total Lost: 12

Total Gained: 10

5-stars: 0

4-stars: 4

3-stars: 5

Average: 89.78

Points: 53.71

6. Kentucky Wildcats

Total Lost: 13

Total Gained: 10

5-stars: 0

4-stars: 4

3-stars: 6

Average: 88.80

Points: 51.90

7. Arkansas Razorbacks

Total Lost: 21

Total Gained: 13

5-stars: 0

4-stars: 3

3-stars: 9

Average: 88.00

Points: 48.08

8. Georgia Bulldogs

Total Lost: 20

Total Gained: 6

5-stars: 0

4-stars: 4

3-stars: 2

Average: 91.17

Points: 46.99

9. Oklahoma Sooners

Total Lost: 18

Total Gained: 10

5-stars: 0

4-stars: 3

3-stars: 7

Average: 88.10

Points: 46.13

10. Mississippi State Bulldogs

Total Lost: 15

Total Gained: 15

5-stars: 0

4-stars: 1

3-stars: 13

Average: 86.57

Points: 42.81

11. Vanderbilt Commodores

Total Lost: 18

Total Gained: 12

5-stars: 0

4-stars: 1

3-stars: 10

Average: 87.45

Points: 42.29

12. Auburn Tigers

Total Lost: 14

Total Gained: 9

5-stars: 0

4-stars: 1

3-stars: 8

Average: 88.11

Points: 41.50

13. Florida Gators

Total Lost: 23

Total Gained: 9

5-stars: 0

4-stars: 2

3-stars: 6

Average: 87.88

Points: 40.21

14. LSU Tigers

Total Lost: 17

Total Gained: 6

5-stars: 0

4-stars: 3

3-stars: 3

Average: 89.33

Points: 38.07

15. Tennessee Volunteers

Total Lost: 12

Total Gained: 6

5-stars: 0

4-stars: 3

3-stars: 3

Average: 89.00

Points: 37.44

16. Alabama Crimson Tide

Total Lost: 28

Total Gained: 4

5-stars: 0

4-stars: 3

3-stars: 1

Average: 91.25

Points: 33.91

