Ranking the SEC’s running backs heading into the 2022 season

FromDerrick Henry to Bo Jackson to Herschel Walker and so many more, the Southeastern Conference has been graced with some of the greatest running backs the collegiate ranks have ever seen.

Despite a collegiate game that is evolving more into a pass happy game, the best ball carriers in the country still remain down South. There are plenty of guys ready to make their mark and stamp their legacy as an all-time great such as Auburn returning star Tank Bigsby, or Alabama phenom transfer Jahmyr Gibbs.

But who are the best in class headed into the 2022 season?

Marshawn Llyod, South Carolina

After a slow 2021 campaign due to a torn ACL in 2020, Lloyd looks to have a massive bounce back year as he is further along in his recovery process now. Replacing Kevin Harris who is off to the NFL will be no easy task for the Gamecocks. In 2021, Lloyd carried the ball 64 times for 228 yards and a score. He also caught three balls for 44 yards.

Re'mahn Davis, Vanderbilt

Davis was the Commodores lead back last season after transferring from Temple, before ultimately suffering a toe injury in week three against Stanford that ended his season early. While some believe Rocko Griffin may start, when Davis was on the field he was Vanderbilt’s best player. Through just those three weeks Davis had 44 carries for 211 yards and a score. Also tacking on five catches for 27 yards.

Nathaniel Peat, Missouri (Stanford transfer)

Peat will be making his first appearance in the Southeastern conference after competing with Stanford in the PAC-12 the past three seasons. Missouri will also have their fair share of struggles trying to replace All-American running back Tyler Badie, but it appears Peat is the answer. With the Cardinal in 2021, Peat had 79 carries 404 yards and three touchdowns on the ground while also accumulating 11 receptions for 63 yards.

John Emory, LSU

After missing the 2021 season due to academic ineligibility, Emory is back as the feature back for the Tigers. Under the new regime of Brian Kelly and transfer quarterback Jayden Daniels, we can expect a heavy dose of Emory – especially early in the season. In Emory’s 2020 campaign, he had 75 carries 378 yards and three touchdowns. While also having 14 receptions for 73 yards.

Dominique Johnson, Arkansas

With KJ Jefferson under center who carried the ball for 664 yards last season, it is safe to expect that the Razorbacks will once again be attacking on the ground. Head coach Sam Pittman was previously the offensive line coach at Georgia, so he knows the value of having a good line and the importance of being able to establish a ground game. Johnson was very efficient in 2021 and that is why he has earned the starting role. He was good for 97 carries 575 yards and seven touchdowns as well as seven receptions for 71 yards and a touchdown.

Jo'quavious Marks, Mississippi State

While Mike Leach will always remain in a pass heavy offense, Marks was very productive despite limited opportunities in 2021. With Will Rogers returning at quarterback teams will have to respect the pass which should leave plenty of room for Marks to make his impact. On the ground, Marks went for 106 carries, 416 yards, six touchdowns while also posting a whopping 83 receptions for 502 yards, three scores.

Montrell Johnson, Florida (Louisiana transfer)

Despite Nay’quan Wright returning as the starter to Gainsville and the Gators, incoming transfer Montrell Johnson had been highly productive with Louisiana before entering the portal. The Gators have one of the deepest running back rooms in the country with four-star prospect Trevor Etienne, brother of Travis, waiting his turn. Johnson is a guy to keep your eye on headed into the season as last year he posted 162 carries for 838 yards and 12 touchdowns. However, he isn’t much of a receiving threat with only six receptions for 53 yards.

Kenny McIntosh, Georgia

The Bulldogs need to replace their power duo of Zamir White and James Cook who are both off to play on Sundays, and McIntosh is the next guy in line. Georgia doesn’t rebuild at the running back position, they reload, so whoever ends up as the feature guy will be a prominent name to remember. In limited 2021 action, McIntosh was good for 58 carries, 328 yards, three scores. he complemented that well with 22 receptions for 242 yards and two scores.

Jabari Small, Tennessee

Small is one of the most proven backs in the conference, and has his eyes set on being a 1,000 yard guy this fall. The Volunteers lost backup Tiyon Evans to Louisville in the portal which is only going to put more responsibility on Small’s shoulders. Last year Small posted, 792 yards on 140 carries and nine touchdowns. While not a massive receiving threat, he still had nine receptions and 77 yards.

Zach Evans, Ole Miss (TCU transfer)

Evans may be the most interesting player on this list after transferring from TCU as a former five-star back. While Lane Kiffin hasn’t had a ton of success using running backs in the past, Evans is far and away the most talented he’s ever gotten to work with. In 2021 Evans ran for 648 yards on 92 carries and five touchdowns. He will also likely be strongly utilized in the passing game as he’s an efficient receiver with 10 receptions 130 yards and a score.

Jahmyr Gibbs, Alabama (Georgia Tech transfer)

Gibbs isn’t your typical work horse running back that the Crimson Tide have had over the years, he is much shiftier and will be used heavily int he passing game. After finding wild success with Georgia Tech, Gibbs entered the portla in attempt for more exposure at a bigger program. With the Yellow Jackets Gibbs had 143 carries for 746 yards and four touchdowns. He also posted 36 receptions for 470 yards, and two scores, however, with the Heisman winner on his sideline we can expect to see these numbers jump.

Devon Achane, Texas A&M

The Aggies lost one of the best backs in the country in Isaiah Spiller to the NFL draft, however, they have the most efficent back in the SEC filling his role. Last season, Achane averaged seven yards a carry which lead the conference. Achane had 130 carries 910 yards and nine scores. He was also a valuable receiver with 24 receptions, 261 yards, and one touchdown.

Tank Bigsby, Auburn

To the surprise of many, Bigsby returned to Auburn after lofting his name into the transfer portal this off-season. Keeping Bigsby in Auburn was a massive win for Harsin and company that can not be understated as he is likely their best player regardless of position. Bigsby was a monster in 2021 with 223 carries for 1,099 yards and 10 touchdowns. He also averages nearly eight yards a reception with 21 grabs for 184 yards.

Chris Rodriguez, Kentucky

With potentially the best running back in the conference as well as a quarterback who’s generating a lot of draft buzz, Kentucky’s offense might be one to watch out for in 2022. Kentucky is coming off of a ten win season and looks to continue to build on that success and compete for an SEC East title. Rodriguez had an outstanding 2021 with 225 carries for 1,379 yards, and nine touchdowns. He also caught 13 balls for 61 yards and three scores.

