Ranking SEC quarterbacks shows blast from past, Nico Iamaleava to Carson Beck | Toppmeyer

Josh Heupel is done with transfer quarterbacks – for now, anyway.

After starting transfer quarterbacks throughout his first three seasons as Tennessee’s coach, Heupel is positioned to hand the reins to an elite sign-and-develop prospect.

Transfer time ended in November. It’s Nico o’clock.

“I love the way he works,” Heupel said in December of Nico Iamaleava, in line to start in 2024 as a redshirt freshman.

The transfer-era quarterback peaked within the SEC in 2022. The previous year, athletes gained the freedom to transfer without penalty and also profit off their name, image and likeness. Those evolutions sparked unfettered free agency. Quarterbacks were at the heart of it, and SEC schools played let’s-make-a-deal.

Come the 2022 season, six transfers ranked among the SEC’s top nine quarterbacks for efficiency. Tennessee’s transfer, Hendon Hooker, catapulted the Vols to their best season in more than two decades.

And now?

The transfer quarterback has shockingly become passé, at least in this moment in the SEC. A caveat exists: Several bottom-end SEC teams intend to start transfers in 2024. But, at the top of the conference are homegrown products.

Ranking 2024 SEC quarterbacks

Order is subject to change, but my top-10 list of projected SEC starting quarterbacks for next season features:

Carson Beck, Georgia

Quinn Ewers, Texas

Jalen Milroe, Alabama

Jaxson Dart, Ole Miss

Nico Iamaleava, Tennessee

Brady Cook, Missouri

Garrett Nussmeier, LSU

Jackson Arnold, Oklahoma

Conner Weigman, Texas A&M

Graham Mertz, Florida

That list features seven sign-and-develop quarterbacks playing for the school that signed them out of high school. Even the three transfers (Ewers, Dart and Mertz) don’t qualify as rent-a-players. Ewers and Dart are approaching their third season as the starters at Texas and Ole Miss, respectively, and Mertz enters Year 2 at Florida.

Why sign-and-develop quarterbacks are enjoying a renaissance in SEC

What to make of this?

For starters, within the SEC, some quarterbacks remain willing to delay gratification if it means becoming the starter at an A-list program.

Beck and Nussmeier are prime examples. They're talented quarterbacks who could’ve started earlier in their careers if they had transferred. Instead, they spent years as backups. Beck became Georgia’s starter last season and emerged as one of the nation's quarterbacks. Nussmeier positioned himself to be Jayden Daniels’ successor at LSU, so long as he can fend off Vanderbilt transfer AJ Swann.

Nussmeier wouldn’t be the first in-house option willing and able to beat out a transfer. Cook, Missouri’s sign-and-develop quarterback, fended off one Power Five transfer in 2022 and another last season while becoming a standout.

Milroe falls into this category, too. Many assumed Tyler Buchner would become Alabama’s starter after he followed offensive coordinator Tommy Rees from Notre Dame to Tuscaloosa. Alabama’s shiny new toy turned out to be junk. Milroe proved superior to the transfer.

Of course, NIL plays a role, too. While the possibility of richer NIL deals lures some players into the portal, it also can work in reverse. Rather than earmarking NIL dollars to buy a portal quarterback and risk not knowing which players will hit the transfer market, some SEC schools are more focused on investing in quarterback prospects.

Consider Iamaleava. While specifics of the Tennessee quarterback’s deal are not public, it’s no secret the Vols’ best quarterback prospect in more than 20 years secured an NIL payday.

Iamaleava is incentivized to play for Tennessee, and the Vols’ investment showed they wanted to pin their future on an in-house prospect, rather than hoping lightning would strike again with a transfer who would perform like Hooker. For every Hooker, the portal coughs up five Joe Miltons.

The nation’s top two quarterback prospects in the 2025 class, Bryce Underwood and George MacIntyre, are committed to LSU and Tennessee, respectively.

Any coach would be foolish to completely ignore transfers. The portal’s best pass catchers and pass rushers and pass-protectors are prized acquisitions.

The transfer quarterback retains a place in the SEC, too. New coaches who inherit a bleak roster and need a short-term stopgap use transfer quarterbacks as a salve. Programs that don’t have the means or the history of signing top quarterback prospects (see Kentucky) bank on getting more bang from a transfer. And coaches who prioritize the portal over traditional recruiting (see Lane Kiffin) and trust their ability to evaluate and secure the best transfer talent remain encouraged to play portal roulette.

But, so long as SEC programs sign, develop and invest in elite high school quarterback prospects, then the era of sign-and-develop quarterbacks is not finished. This year’s quarterback depth charts in the SEC reaffirms that.

Blake Toppmeyer is the USA TODAY Network's SEC Columnist. Email him at BToppmeyer@gannett.com and follow him on Twitter @btoppmeyer.

If you enjoy Blake’s coverage, consider a digital subscription that will allow you access to all of it. Also, check out his podcast, SEC Football Unfiltered, or access exclusive columns via the SEC Unfiltered newsletter.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: SEC quarterbacks ranking: Carson Beck to Nico Iamaleava. Forget transfers