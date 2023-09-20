Ranking SEC quarterbacks by QBR after Week 3: Carson Beck in the middle

Many teams in the SEC are still seeking consistent quarterback play after Week 3. The conference is off to an uneven start, and quarterback play is a big reason. The SEC lost Bryce Young, Anthony Richardson, Will Levis, Hendon Hooker and Stetson Bennett to the 2023 NFL draft.

The SEC will have some excellent conference games in Week 4 of the college football season. Alabama plays at Ole Miss, LSU hosts Arkansas and Auburn travels to Texas A&M. SEC quarterbacks will have another chance to prove themselves against a high level of competition.

ESPN’s Total QBR rating takes into account numerous factors, including the strength of the opponent. ESPN defines QBR as the “Adjusted Total Quarterback Rating, which values the quarterback on all play types on a 0-100 scale adjusted for the strength of opposing defenses faced.”

How do SEC quarterbacks rank in terms of QBR and where does Georgia football’s Carson Beck stack up with the rest of the league?

Conner Weigman, Texas A&M

Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

QBR: 92.8

Season stats: 909 passing yards, eight passing touchdowns, and two interceptions

Quick note: Weigman has the No. 2 QBR in the nation.

Last week’s ranking: No. 1

Jaxson Dart, Ole Miss

Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

QBR: 85.7

Season stats: 852 passing yards, seven passing touchdowns and one interception

Quick note: Jaxson Dart and Ole Miss face a tough test at Alabama in Week 4.

Last week’s ranking: No. 2

Jayden Daniels, LSU

Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

QBR: 83.1

Season stats: 976 passing yards, eight passing touchdowns and one interception

Quick note: Daniels and LSU got back on track with a big win over Mississippi State in Week 3.

Last week’s ranking: No. 5

Jalen Milroe, Alabama

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

QBR: 76.0

Season stats: 449 passing yards, five passing touchdowns and two interceptions

Quick note: Milroe has fewest total passing yards of any SEC quarterback. He did not play against USF last week.

Last week’s ranking: No. 3

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

QBR: 74.6

Season stats: 954 passing yards, four passing touchdowns and two interceptions

Quick note: Rattler was dominant against Georgia during the first half last week, but he completed less than half of his passes and threw a pair of interceptions in the second half.

Last week’s ranking: No. 4

Payton Thorne, Auburn

John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

QBR: 70.8

Season stats: 517 passing yards, four passing touchdowns and three interceptions

Quick note: Thorne had a career day on the ground last week against Samford.

Last week’s ranking: No. 9

Carson Beck, Georgia

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

QBR: 70.6

Season stats: 846 passing yards, three passing touchdowns and one interception

Quick note: Beck has the fewest passing touchdowns of any SEC quarterback.

Last week’s ranking: No. 10

Brady Cook, Missouri

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

QBR: 66.4

Season stats: 732 passing yards, five passing touchdowns and zero interceptions

Quick note: Cook helped Missouri upset Kansas State last week, but is questionable for the Tigers’ Week 4 game against Memphis with a knee injury.

Last week’s ranking: No. 8

Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

QBR: 65.1

Season stats: 692 passing yards, three passing touchdowns and one interception

Quick note: Mertz has the fewest passing touchdowns of any SEC quarterback (tied with Carson Beck).

Last week’s ranking: No. 13

KJ Jefferson, Arkansas

Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

QBR: 55.2

Season stats: 629 passing yards, six passing touchdowns and one interception

Quick note: Jefferson’s QBR tumbled from 73.2 after a Week 3 loss to BYU.

Last week’s ranking: No. 6

Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

QBR: 55.1

Season stats: 855 passing yards, eight passing touchdowns and three interceptions

Quick note: The NC State transfer finished in the middle of the pack of the ACC last season with a QBR of 55.3.

Last week’s ranking: No. 14

AJ Swann, Vanderbilt

The Tennessean

QBR: 50.2

Season stats: 1,101 passing yards, 11 passing touchdowns and four interceptions

Quick note: Swann’s passing stats are inflated because Vanderbilt has played more games (four) than any other SEC team.

Last week’s ranking: No. 11

Joe Milton, Tennessee

Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

QBR: 49.5

Season stats: 716 passing yards, six passing touchdowns and one interception

Quick note: Last season, Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker had the best QBR in the SEC.

Last week’s ranking: No. 12

Will Rogers, Mississippi State

Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

QBR: 45.1

Season stats: 492 passing yards, five passing touchdowns and zero interceptions

Quick note: Rogers and the Mississippi State passing attack aren’t the same without late head coach Mike Leach.

Last week’s ranking: No. 7

