Ranking SEC quarterbacks: Carson Beck is No. 1, but who's next? Good question. Let's debate

The SEC teems with talented quarterbacks in 2024, ranging from proven veterans to ballyhooed freshmen. The quarterback talent only stands to improve with Texas and Oklahoma joining the SEC.

Eight of the SEC's soon-to-be 16 teams return their starting quarterbacks, and even a few of those breaking in new starters will be led by familiar faces.

Just how strong is this quarterback crop? Consider, there are six SEC quarterbacks among the top eight players in FanDuel's 2024 Heisman Trophy odds.

On this edition of "SEC Football Unfiltered," a podcast from the USA TODAY Network, hosts Blake Toppmeyer and John Adams draft SEC quarterbacks in an attempt to build the best four-quarterback depth chart.

Quarterbacks were selected snake-draft style, with each host getting to choose four quarterbacks. Each quarterback could only be selected once. Here’s how they drafted:

Drafting SEC quarterbacks

Toppmeyer Pick 1: Carson Beck (Georgia) – Beck is the guy I want taking the snap on third-and-6. In fact, I wouldn't mind him taking all the snaps. He's the SEC's most polished quarterback, and he should be even better in his second season as a starter.

Adams Pick 1: Nico Iamaleava (Tennessee) – How can I select Tennessee’s redshirt freshman ahead of so many more proven quarterbacks? Because I believe in Iamaleava's potential, and my belief only grew after watching Iamaleava pick apart Iowa in a bowl victory, his first career start.

Adams Pick 2: Jalen Milroe (Alabama) – Considering Alabama's coaching transition, maybe this is a bit risky. While Milroe's offensive system will change, here's what won't: He's an electrifying dual-threat athlete with a big arm and track-sprinter speed. He can turn a busted play into big yardage.

Toppmeyer Pick 2: Quinn Ewers (Texas) – The phrase "arm talent" was created for quarterbacks like Ewers. He oozes it. He's an NFL quarterback in the making, and he's a proven veteran returning for his third season as a starter.

Toppmeyer Pick 3: Garrett Nussmeier (LSU) – Nussmeier is less proven than my first two quarterbacks, but I like what I saw from him throughout two seasons as Jayden Daniels' backup. Nussmeier is wary of being labeled a gunslinger, but I like his belief that he can make any throw -- often, he can.

Adams Pick 3: Brady Cook (Missouri) – Cook doesn't have as big of an arm as my first two picks, but he has the intangibles you want from a quarterback. He's a proven veteran. He's gritty. He's an accurate passer. And if nobody is open, he's a good runner.

Adams Pick 4: Jackson Arnold (Oklahoma) – Look at my quarterback roster. I'm not afraid to gamble on a talented, albeit unproven, redshirt freshman. If Arnold can contain his interceptions, he should be a bigtime talent.

Toppmeyer Pick 4: Jaxson Dart (Ole Miss) – This deep into the draft, I'm selecting the best available player. That's Dart, who returns for his third season as Lane Kiffin's starter after a much-improved 2023 season. As a dual threat, I love Dart's ability to move the chains running quarterback power on third-and-short. His career is on an upward arc. The missing piece: Proving he's a big-game quarterback.

Votes are in

Toppmeyer's four-man SEC quarterback roster: Carson Beck, Quinn Ewers, Garrett Nussmeier, Jaxson Dart

Adams' four-man SEC quarterback roster: Nico Iamaleava, Jalen Milroe, Brady Cook, Jackson Arnold

Later in the episode

– The College Football Playoff is committing long-term to ESPN as its TV partner. Why that's good for the SEC.

– As Tennessee's lawsuit against the NCAA continues, we still view the NCAA as a courtroom underdog.

Blake Toppmeyer is the USA TODAY Network's SEC Columnist. John Adams is the senior columnist for the Knoxville News Sentinel. You can subscribe to their podcast, SEC Football Unfiltered, or check out the SEC Unfiltered newsletter, delivered straight to your inbox.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: SEC quarterbacks: Carson Beck is No. 1; then Jalen Milroe, Quinn Ewers?