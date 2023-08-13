Ranking SEC quarterbacks in 2023: Where Graham Mertz stands

The quarterback position has become the most important player on the football field since the implementation of the forward pass over a hundred years ago and remains so as the first quarter of the 21st century continues to wane.

Over the past 20-ish years, the Southeastern Conference has produced some of the most electrifying passers the game has ever seen, from Tim Tebow to Cam Newton to Joe Burrow to Bryce Young. This year’s starting lineup once again includes a few Heisman Trophy contenders, as well as other fast-rising stars.

Take a look below at how USA TODAY Sports’ Blake Toppmeyer ranked the SEC’s quarterbacks with an annotation on his pick. Note that only projected starters are considered in these rankings, so talented backups like LSU’s Garrett Nussmeier, for instance, are not included.

KJ Jefferson (Arkansas)

Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Jefferson combines accuracy with a 6-foot-3, 247-pound frame he uses to truck defenders. He throws a good deep ball. Jefferson flourished in Kendal Briles’ shotgun-based, up-tempo offense, compiling a 45-to-9 touchdown-to-interception ratio the past two seasons while completing 67.7% of his passes. Briles left to become TCU’s offensive coordinator, so Jefferson must adjust to Dan Enos’ pro-style system. He’ll be asked to go under center and polish his pre-snap decisions.

Florida hosts the Arkansas Razorbacks on Nov. 4 so the Gators will hopefully be ready and healthy when he comes to town, otherwise, it could get ugly.

Jayden Daniels (LSU)

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

In Daniels’ first game with LSU against Florida State, he was eager to tuck and run rather than stay in the pocket, read the field and beat defenses with his arm. That changed throughout his first season in Brian Kelly’s program. Few quarterbacks progressed more than Daniels from Week 1 to the season finale. No SEC quarterback matches Daniels’ running ability, and he’s developed into a true dual threat.

The LSU Tigers host Florida this fall in Baton Rouge the weekend following Arkansas, making for a brutal one-two punch when it comes to facing top quarterbacks.

Devin Leary (Kentucky)

Scott Utterback/Courier Journal

Leary dazzled two years ago at North Carolina State, and he garnered dark-horse odds last summer to win the Heisman Trophy. But, his 2022 season fizzled and got cut short by a pectoral injury. Now, a quarterback who logged a 35-to-5 touchdown-to-interception ratio in ‘21 is healthy and united with Liam Coen, a quarterback-friendly offensive coordinator. Leary lacks Will Levis’ NFL measurables, but he’s the better college quarterback.

No wonder Billy Napier’s team has what is considered the toughest schedule in the Power Five this season, facing yet another top quarterback in Week 5 — on the road, no less.

Joe Milton (Tennessee)

Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

Milton’s arm is the strongest in college football. In last season’s Orange Bowl, he showed the mechanics he’d previously lacked. And he’s mobile enough to keep defenses honest. Accuracy woes previously cost Milton starting roles at Michigan, then Tennessee, but UT’s staff insists Milton is a different quarterback than when he transferred in two years ago. If anyone can turn Milton from raw talent into polished passer, it’s Josh Heupel.

Much like Florida, the Tennessee Volunteers are expected to have a former Big Ten signal-caller under center when then meet the Gators in Gainesville on Week 3.

Carson Beck (Georgia)

Joshua L. Jones-USA TODAY NETWORK

Beck is a prototypical drop-back passer who is comfortable in the pocket. He proved accurate as Georgia’s backup to Bennett. He dazzled in Georgia’s spring game, suggesting he’s ready for a star turn. Being the starter puts a quarterback in different situations than mop-up duty, and, as Kirby Smart told ESPN, Beck must prove himself when defenses are “blitzing the hell out of” him. All indicators, though, point to Beck keeping Georgia’s offense humming.

The Gators will get a chance to slow down the latest Georgia Bulldogs gunslinger on Oct. 28 at the World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party in Jacksonville, Florida.

Spencer Rattler (South Carolina)

Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports

Rattler’s production wildly varies. On days when he’s at his best, he could be No. 1 on this list. When he’s at his worst, he’d rank in the bottom third. Few match his ability, though, and he dialed it up throughout the final three games of last season, which included upsets of Tennessee and Clemson. Before mid-November, though, Rattler had thrown more interceptions than touchdowns. If Rattler unlocks consistency, he’s an all-conference talent.

Florida will face Rattler for the third time — once with the Oklahoma Sooners in the 2020 Cotton Bowl and once with the ‘Cocks last season — on Oct. 14.

Will Rogers (Mississippi State)

Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

Rogers threw for more than 10,600 yards in Mike Leach’s air raid. His arm strength won’t turn heads, and he didn’t stretch the field often, but he’s accurate. MSU is changing systems. Rogers will get the chance to incorporate run-pass option plays, more downfield throws and use his legs more. He welcomes the change, but it’s not yet clear whether this becomes a case of messing with a good thing or elevates Rogers’ ceiling.

The Gators get their first reprieve from the top-ranked quarterbacks in the conference with Rogers, who already has 35 games of collegiate experience under his belt coming into his senior season.

Jaxson Dart (Ole Miss)

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Like Rattler, the gap between Dart’s floor and his ceiling is bigger than most. He’s a hard-nosed runner, an asset to Lane Kiffin’s fastbreak system. And he’s strong-armed. But, his decision-making failed him too often in his first season as Ole Miss’ starter, and he faltered in the red zone. Kiffin brought in multiple transfer quarterbacks. Dart retained the job. His offseason progression must translate to fall Saturdays.

Florida also misses Dart this season on its schedule and that is likely a good thing due to Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin’s wizardry in the quarterback room.

Jalen Milroe (Alabama)

Gary Cosby-USA TODAY Sports

You won’t find many quarterbacks more athletic than Milroe, but he’s got work to do to secure Alabama’s starting job. Alabama needs more ball control, poise and consistency from Milroe than what he provided as Bryce Young’s backup or during the spring. Milroe’s raw ability could torment a defense, but it takes more than that to be Nick Saban’s quarterback. Watch Milroe’s burst on a read-option, though, and his tantalizing potential is evident.

It has been a while since the Alabama Crimson Tide‘s starting quarterback ranked so low, and unfortunately, the Gators will not get a chance to face them unless they win the SEC East during what looks to be a tough one for the Tide.

Conner Weigman (Texas A&M)

Tim Warner/Getty Images

Weigman’s last outing as a true freshman became his best, a steady-handed performance in a November upset of LSU. He’ll have a wealth of skill-position talent around him. Working with new offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino should help his development. As a five-star recruit, he became highly regarded for his athleticism. Can he torch a defense with his arm? We haven’t seen that yet.

Speaking of seeing (or not seeing), the Gators will not have to face Weigman and the Texas A&M Aggies in the regular season — as much as Florida fans hate playing TAMU this is a welcome development no matter who is under center.

Payton Thorne (Auburn)

Nic Antaya/Getty Images

Would the real Thorne please stand up? In 2021 at Michigan State, Thorne performed as one of the Big Ten’s best quarterbacks. Last season, he tumbled down the charts after the talent around him decreased. The biggest knock on him: He throws too many interceptions, 21 in the past two seasons. He’s hailed for his toughness and leadership, and he’s a good enough passer to make Auburn more dynamic.

Hugh Freeze’s efforts to rebuild the Auburn Tigers football program begins under center with the former Michigan State Spartan who has been quite mercurial so far in his collegiate career. They will not face Florida this fall.

Brady Cook (Missouri)

Andrew Dieb-USA TODAY Sports

Cook is gritty, and he challenges opponents with his legs, but he’s been limited in his ability to take the top off the defense. He did supply a strong November, and he underwent offseason shoulder surgery, which presents the possibility that he’ll come back better this season. Coach Eliah Drinkwitz describes Cook as relentless competitor, and he likes his experience, toughness and speed.

Last season, Cook 22 of 30 pass attempts for 220 yards and a pair of picks in the 24-17 loss at Florida. The two teams lock horns again this year in Columbia, Missouri, for the penultimate game of the regular season on Nov. 18.

AJ Swann (Vanderbilt)

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Swann grew determined this offseason to improve his mechanics after a freshman season that flashed promise, but he struggled mightily against some of the SEC’s better defenses. Vanderbilt’s SEC victories against Florida and Kentucky came while Swann was sidelined with injury. Coach Clark Lea likes Swann’s big-play ability, but he desires more consistency from the second-year starter.

Swann did not play in last season’s upset of the Gators in Nashville but his presence should make things interesting again when the Commodores come to Gainesville on Oct. 7 for homecoming weekend.

Graham Mertz (Florida)

Matt Pendleton/Gainesville Sun

Mertz racked up 26 interceptions in three seasons starting for Wisconsin, and he hasn’t completed more than 60% of his passes since 2020. He endured loads of trouble against Big Ten opponents last year. He averaged just 11.3 completed passes in four November starts last season, and he struggled in Florida’s spring game. Coach Billy Napier talks up Mertz’s experience and leadership, but he’ll need to elevate his production.

Last but not least is former Wisconsin Badger Graham Mertz, who transfer to Florida during the offseason and fought against former Ohio State Buckeyes transfer for the starting job in the Swamp.

