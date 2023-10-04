Ranking the SEC’s highest paid college football coaches in 2023
Texas A&M (4-1, 2-0 SEC) is in the midst of a pivotal 2023 season not only because of their pursuit of rebounding from their 5-7 campaign a year ago. It’s no secret the fiscal number attached to A&M’s head coach is at the top of so many people’s minds within the college football media landscape.
Two years ago, Texas A&M gave head football coach Jimbo Fisher a 10-year, $95 million extension to make him one of the highest-paid coaches in the country. Naturally, his track record of success in College Station has consistently been tied to the paychecks being handed to him by A&M.
Fisher appears to have his team on the right trajectory, as they sit tied for first in the SEC West with a monumental matchup against Alabama on the horizon. But as it pertains to his contract number, it begs the question of how exactly his contract stacks up with the other head coaches in his conference.
USA TODAY Sports compiled a ranking of the highest-paid college football coaches, updated as of Monday, Oct. 2. The breadth of the data is intriguing, but for the purposes of this breakdown, we’re keen to understand how the SEC’s 14 coaches stack up with one another.
Below is a full look at the SEC’s highest-paid college football coaches in 2023, courtesy of USA TODAY Sports. The rankings are broken down by total pay, maximum bonus, and the school buyout number.
Nick Saban - Alabama Crimson Tide
Total pay: $11,407,000
Maximum bonus: $1,100,000
School buyout: $44,800,000
Get more Alabama news, analysis, and opinions on Roll Tide Wire.
Kirby Smart - Georgia Bulldogs
Total pay: $10,705,600
Maximum bonus: $1,525,000
School buyout: $92,625,000
Get more Georgia news, analysis, and opinions on UGA Wire.
Brian Kelly - LSU Tigers
Total pay: $9,975,000
Maximum bonus: $1,325,000
School buyout: $70,018,333
Get more LSU news, analysis, and opinions on LSU Tigers Wire.
Jimbo Fisher - Texas A&M Aggies
Total pay: $9,150,000
Maximum bonus: $1,500,000
School buyout: $77,562,500
Get more Texas A&M news, analysis, and opinions on Aggies Wire.
Mark Stoops - Kentucky Wildcats
Total pay: $9,013,600
Maximum bonus: $3,050,000
School buyout: $51,187,500
Josh Heupel - Tennessee Volunteers
Total pay: $9,000,000
Maximum bonus: $1,700,000
School buyout: $46,500,000
Get more Tennessee news, analysis, and opinions on Vols Wire.
Lane Kiffin - Ole Miss Rebels
Total pay: $9,000,000
Maximum bonus: $2,600,000
School buyout: N/A
Billy Napier - Florida Gators
Total pay: $7,270,000
Maximum bonus: $1,600,000
School buyout: $32,384,716
Get more Florida news, analysis, and opinions on Gators Wire.
Hugh Freeze - Auburn Tigers
Total pay: $6,500,000
Maximum bonus: $3,300,000
School buyout: $25,187,500
Get more Auburn news, analysis, and opinions on Auburn Wire.
Sam Pittman - Arkansas Razorbacks
Total pay: $6,357,500
Maximum bonus: $1,450,000
School buyout: N/A
Get more Arkansas news, analysis, and opinions on Razorbacks Wire.
Shane Beamer - South Carolina Gamecocks
Total pay: $6,125,000
Maximum bonus: $1,450,000
School buyout: $18,255,521
Eli Drinkwitz - Missouri Tigers
Total pay: $6,000,000
Maximum bonus: $1,275,000
School buyout: $20,437,500
Clark Lea - Vanderbilt
Total pay: $3,051,881
Maximum bonus: N/A
School buyout: N/A
Zach Arnett - Mississippi State
Total pay: $3,000,000
Maximum bonus: $2,200,000
School buyout: N/A
Contact/Follow us @AggiesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas A&M news, notes, and opinions. Follow Pete on Twitter: @PeteThreee.