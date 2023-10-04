Advertisement

Ranking the SEC’s highest paid college football coaches in 2023

Pete Hernandez
Texas A&M (4-1, 2-0 SEC) is in the midst of a pivotal 2023 season not only because of their pursuit of rebounding from their 5-7 campaign a year ago. It’s no secret the fiscal number attached to A&M’s head coach is at the top of so many people’s minds within the college football media landscape.

Two years ago, Texas A&M gave head football coach Jimbo Fisher a 10-year, $95 million extension to make him one of the highest-paid coaches in the country. Naturally, his track record of success in College Station has consistently been tied to the paychecks being handed to him by A&M.

Fisher appears to have his team on the right trajectory, as they sit tied for first in the SEC West with a monumental matchup against Alabama on the horizon. But as it pertains to his contract number, it begs the question of how exactly his contract stacks up with the other head coaches in his conference.

USA TODAY Sports compiled a ranking of the highest-paid college football coaches, updated as of Monday, Oct. 2. The breadth of the data is intriguing, but for the purposes of this breakdown, we’re keen to understand how the SEC’s 14 coaches stack up with one another.

Below is a full look at the SEC’s highest-paid college football coaches in 2023, courtesy of USA TODAY Sports. The rankings are broken down by total pay, maximum bonus, and the school buyout number.

Nick Saban - Alabama Crimson Tide

Jan 10, 2022; Indianapolis, IN; Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban watches a replay against the Georgia Bulldogs in the fourth quarter during the 2022 CFP college football national championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports
Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Total pay:  $11,407,000

Maximum bonus: $1,100,000

School buyout: $44,800,000

Kirby Smart - Georgia Bulldogs

Apr 16, 2022; Athens, Georgia; Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart on the field during the Georgia Bulldogs Spring Game at Sanford Stadium. Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Total pay: $10,705,600

Maximum bonus: $1,525,000

School buyout: $92,625,000

Brian Kelly - LSU Tigers

Nov 19, 2022; Baton Rouge, Louisiana; LSU Tigers head coach Brian Kelly looks on against the UAB Blazers during the second half at Tiger Stadium. Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Total pay: $9,975,000

Maximum bonus: $1,325,000

School buyout: $70,018,333

Jimbo Fisher - Texas A&M Aggies

Sep 30, 2023; Arlington, Texas; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Jimbo Fisher before the game between the Texas A&M Aggies and the Arkansas Razorbacks at AT&T Stadium. Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Total pay: $9,150,000

Maximum bonus: $1,500,000

School buyout: $77,562,500

Mark Stoops - Kentucky Wildcats

Sep 30, 2023; Lexington, Kentucky; Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Stoops walks off the field after the game against the Florida Gators at Kroger Field. Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports
Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

Total pay: $9,013,600

Maximum bonus: $3,050,000

School buyout: $51,187,500

Josh Heupel - Tennessee Volunteers

Sep 23, 2023; Knoxville, Tennessee; Tennessee Volunteers head coach Josh Heupel before the game between the Tennessee Volunteers and the UTSA Roadrunners at Neyland Stadium. Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports
Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

Total pay: $9,000,000

Maximum bonus: $1,700,000

School buyout: $46,500,000

Lane Kiffin - Ole Miss Rebels

COLLEGE STATION, TEXAS - OCTOBER 29: Head coach Lane Kiffin of the Mississippi Rebels watches a field goal in the first half of the game against the Texas A&M Aggies at Kyle Field on October 29, 2022 in College Station, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)
Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images

Total pay: $9,000,000

Maximum bonus: $2,600,000

School buyout:  N/A

Billy Napier - Florida Gators

Sep 9, 2023; Gainesville, Florida; Florida Gators head coach Billy Napier talks with McNeese State Cowboys head coach Gary Goff before the game at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports
Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

Total pay: $7,270,000

Maximum bonus: $1,600,000

School buyout: $32,384,716

Hugh Freeze - Auburn Tigers

Sep 23, 2023; College Station, Texas; Auburn Tigers head coach Hugh Freeze looks on during the first quarter against the Texas A&M Aggies at Kyle Field. Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports
Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

Total pay: $6,500,000

Maximum bonus: $3,300,000

School buyout: $25,187,500

Sam Pittman - Arkansas Razorbacks

Sep 30, 2023; Arlington, Texas; Arkansas Razorbacks head coach Sam Pittman before the game between the Texas A&M Aggies and the Arkansas Razorbacks at AT&T Stadium. Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Total pay: $6,357,500

Maximum bonus:  $1,450,000

School buyout:  N/A

Shane Beamer - South Carolina Gamecocks

Oct 8, 2022; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer celebrates after a game against the Kentucky Wildcats at Kroger Field. Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports
Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

Total pay: $6,125,000

Maximum bonus: $1,450,000

School buyout:  $18,255,521

Eli Drinkwitz - Missouri Tigers

Nov 26, 2021; Fayetteville, Arkansas; Missouri Tigers head coach Eli Drinkwitz during the second half against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorbacks Stadium. Arkansas won 34-17. Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports
Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Total pay: $6,000,000

Maximum bonus: $1,275,000

School buyout: $20,437,500

Clark Lea - Vanderbilt

Sep 23, 2023; Nashville, Tennessee; Vanderbilt Commodores head coach Clark Lea talks with referee Dax Gautreaux after a penalty call during the second half against the Kentucky Wildcats at FirstBank Stadium. Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Total pay:  $3,051,881

Maximum bonus:  N/A

School buyout:  N/A

Zach Arnett - Mississippi State

Sep 9, 2023; Starkville, Mississippi; Mississippi State Bulldogs head coach Zach Arnett watches a replay during the second quarter against the Arizona Wildcats at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports
Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

Total pay:  $3,000,000

Maximum bonus:  $2,200,000

School buyout:  N/A

