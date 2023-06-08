Ranking SEC head coaches by wins ahead of 2023 season

The 2023 season is upon us, and coaching turnover is almost at a minimum in the SEC.

Two programs within the conference will have new head coaches gracing the sidelines in 2023, both are within the SEC West. Auburn hired Hugh Freeze last November to replace Bryan Harsin, who was relieved of his duties after the eighth game of the 2022 season.

The second move happened due to unfortunate circumstances. Former Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach passed away on Dec. 12, 2022, at the age of 61. Defensive coordinator Zach Arnett took over the program for the Bulldogs’ ReliaQuest Bowl victory over Illinois and signed a four-year contract to remain the head coach of Mississippi State.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Who is the winningest coach in the SEC ahead of the 2023 season? Which coach has more wins than expected? Here’s a rundown of every SEC head coach’s record prior to the 2023 season.

Nick Saban (285-69-1)

Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

It is no surprise that Alabama’s Nick Saban is at the top of this list by a wide margin. Saban has been a head coach for 27 years, and has never had a losing season. He led LSU to two ten win seasons in 2001 and 2003, and has led Alabama to 15-straight 10-win seasons.

For more Alabama news, visit Roll Tide Wire.

Brian Kelly (176-66)

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Kelly may be one of the SEC’s newcomers, but he has plenty of experience as a head coach. In 12 years at Notre Dame, he won 113 games, which is the most in Fighting Irish history. Prior to Notre Dame, Kelly won 53 games in seven seasons at Central Michigan and Cincinnati. LSU won ten games during his first season in 2022, and defeated Alabama.

Advertisement

For more LSU coverage, check out LSU Tigers Wire.

Jimbo Fisher (122-44)

Tim Warner/Getty Images

Jimbo Fisher won 83 games during his time at Florida State, which included a BCS National Championship and an appearance in the College Football Playoff. Texas A&M is still awaiting the same success, as the Aggies haven’t enjoyed a 10-win season since Fisher’s arrival in 2018, and have not participated in a bowl game since 2020.

For more news on Texas A&M, check out Aggies Wire.

Lane Kiffin (85-47)

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Kiffin has built something special at Ole Miss by leading the Rebels to three straight bowl games. He enters his fourth season at Ole Miss in 2023, which will tie his longest stay at any program. If he were to return to Ole Miss in 2024, it will have been his longest stay in one place since spending four seasons at USC from 2010-2013.

Advertisement

Hugh Freeze (83-43)

Photo By Austin Perryman

Welcome back to the SEC, Mr. Freeze. Freeze rejoins the SEC after spending six seasons away from the conference. While at Ole Miss from 2012-2016, Freeze won 39 games, and led the Rebels to a 10-win campaign in 2015.

Kirby Smart (81-15)

With Smart’s recent success, it is hard to believe that Smart has won just 81 games as head coach of the Georgia Bulldogs. However, it won’t be long before he reaches Nick Saban-like numbers. The Bulldogs will be in College Football Playoff talks for the forseeable future, so expect Smart’s win total to rise by a large margin in 2023.

For more Georgia coverage, visit UGA Wire.

Advertisement

Mark Stoops (66-59)

Believe it or not, Mark Stoops is the second-longest tenured head coach in the SEC behind Nick Saban. It is for good reason, too, as Stoops has led Kentucky to two 10 win seasons since 2013. Prior to Stoops arrival, Kentucky had experienced just two 10 wins seasons from 1915-2013.

Billy Napier (46-19)

Napier reached ten wins in three of his four seasons as head coach at Louisiana, and Gators fans are hoping that he can find the same success in Gainesville. Florida ended the regular season with a 6-6 record, but a bowl loss to Oregon State placed them below .500. The Gators landed the nation’s No. 12 recruiting class for 2023, and they were able to reel in several talented pieces from the transfer portal. Success is coming for Napier, but Gator fans may need more paitience.

Advertisement

Check out more news from Florida by visiting Gators Wire.

Josh Heupel (46-16)

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

After years of searching for the right man, Tennessee finally has it in Josh Heupel. Heupel led Tennessee to its first 10-win season since 2007. However, what’s more important to Tennessee fans is the fact that he can beat Nick Saban and Alabama.

For more Tennessee news, check out Vols Wire.

Eli Drinkwitz (29-20)

Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

After winning 12 games in his lone season at Appalachian State in 2019, Drinkwitz has failed to lead Missouri to similar success. Missouri has appeared in two straight bowl games, but Drinkwitz looking to lead his team to a winning record by seasons end. Can he do it in 2023?

Advertisement

Sam Pittman (19-17)

Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Pittman has become a fan favorite in Fayetteville, and has had success on the recruiting trail that could translate to more wins in the future. After a disappointing 2022 season that resulted in just seven wins, can Pittman lead the Razorbacks to a nine-win season such as the one he accomplished in 2021?

For more news on Arkansas football, check out Razorbacks Wire.

Shane Beamer (15-11)

Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

Beamrer has led South Carolina to back-to-back winning seasons in as many seasons as head coach, with two bowl appearances. How much of a climb can the Gamecocks make in year three of the Beamer era?

Advertisement

Clark Lea (7-17)

The Tennessean

Clark Lea begins his third season as the head coach of his alma mater. He made great strides in year two after he led the Commodores to five wins in 2022.

Zach Arnett (1-0)

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Arnett was given the task of taking over for the late Mike Leach for Mississippi State’s bowl game against Illinois. He will assume the position as head coach in 2023, where he is sure to build his resume.

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire