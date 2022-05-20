Ranking the SEC head coaches for 2022 college football season

What better time to rank the Southeastern Conference’s head coaches than now in the midst of the name-calling, cheating accusations and drama amongst some of the league’s top dogs?

Here’s our outlook on where each SEC head coach is ranked headed into the 2022 season.

Clark Lea - Vanderbilt Commodores

Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

In 2021, Clark Lea coached Vanderbilt to a 2-10 season in his first season as head coach.

Bryan Harsin - Auburn Tigers

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

In 2021, Bryan Harsin coached Auburn to a 6-7 record in his first season as head coach On the Plains.

Billy Napier - Florida Gators

Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

Billy Napier enters his first season as Florida head coach. From 2018-2021, Napier led the Rajun Cajuns to a 40-12 record, including a 12-1 run and Sun Belt Championship last season.

Eli Drinkwitz - Missouri Tigers

(Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

Eli Drinkwitz coached Missouri to a 6-7 record last season in his second year at the helm.

Shane Beamer - South Carolina Gamecocks

Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

Former Georgia assistant Shane Beamer led South Carolina to a 7-6 record last year in his first season as head coach of the Gamecocks.

Mike Leach - Mississippi State Bulldogs

Nick Oza/Arizona Republic-USA TODAY NETWORK

Mike Leach coached Mississippi State to a 7-6 record last season in his second year in Starkville.

Josh Heupel - Tennessee Volunteers

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Josh Heupel coached Tennessee to a 7-6 record last season in his first year as head coach of the Volunteers.

Sam Pittman - Arkansas Razorbacks

(Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Former Georgia assistant Sam Pittman coached Arkansas to a 9-4 record last season in his second year as head coach following a 3-7 record in 2020.

Brian Kelly - LSU Tigers

Patrick Dennis-USA TODAY Sports

Brian Kelly enters his first season as LSU head coach after departing from Notre Dame where he went 92-39 over 12 seasons.

Jimbo Fisher - Texas A&M Aggies

Story continues

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Jimbo Fisher enters his fifth season as Texas A&M head coach with a record of 34-14, including an 8-4 finish in 2021.

Lane Kiffin - Ole Miss Rebels

David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Lane Kiffin coached Ole Miss to a 10-3 record last season after going 5-5 in his first year as head coach.

Mark Stoops - Kentucky Wildcats

Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

Mark Stoops enters his 10th season in Lexington with a 59-53 record, including a 10-3 finish last season.

Kirby Smart - Georgia Bulldogs

(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Kirby Smart led Georgia to its first national title in 41 years last season and holds a 66-15 record in Athens, including 41-9 in the SEC through six seasons.

Nick Saban - Alabama Crimson Tide

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Nick Saban enters his 16th season as Alabama head coach holding an incredible 178-25 record, including 103-16 in the SEC and six national titles.

[vertical-gallery id=42697]

1

1

1

1

1

1