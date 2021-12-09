Ranking the SEC football coach salaries for 2021
The salaries of college football coaches have reached dizzying heights in recent years as schools chase victories and championships.
With a dozen national championships this century, the Southeastern Conference dominates the college football landscape. So it should come as no surprise that SEC coaches such as Nick Saban and Kirby Smart rank among the highest-paid figures in their profession this season.
With the 2021 regular season in the books, we’re interested in which SEC teams got the biggest bang for their bucks in regard to head coach earnings.
Razorbacks Wire ranks the earnings of the conference’s head football coaches in the list below.
[Source: USA TODAY coaching salary database]
Also see:
• Ranking the Big Ten football coach salaries
• Ranking the Pac-12 football coach salaries
The SEC Wires network:
Alabama / Arkansas / Auburn / Florida / Georgia / LSU / Tennessee
1. Nick Saban
(Brianna Paciorka / Knoxville News Sentinel / USA TODAY Network)
Program: Alabama Crimson Tide
Total pay: $9,753,221
2021 record: 12-1 (7-1 SEC, conference champions, College Football Playoff berth)
Buyout as of Dec. 1, 2021: $38,400,000
2. Ed Orgeron
(Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)
Program: LSU Tigers
Total pay: $9,012,917
2021 record: 6-6 (3-5 SEC)
Buyout as of Dec. 1, 2021: $17,150,000
Note: Orgeron and LSU reached a separation agreement in October. Orgeron finished the season with LSU, and the school subsequently hired Brian Kelly away from Notre Dame.
3. Dan Mullen
(Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports)
Program: Florida Gators
Total pay: $7,570,000
2021 record: 5-6 (2-6 SEC)
Buyout as of Dec. 1, 2021: $12,000,000
Note: Florida fired Mullen on Nov. 21, and interim coach Greg Knox guided the team to a win over Florida State in the regular-season finale to finish 6-6. The Gators subsequently hired Louisiana’s Billy Napier to be Mullen’s replacement.
4. Jimbo Fisher
(Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports)
Program: Texas A&M Aggies
Total pay: $7,500,000
2021 record: 8-4 (4-4 SEC)
Buyout as of Dec. 1, 2021: $95,575,000
5. Kirby Smart
(Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports)
Program: Georgia Bulldogs
Total pay: $7,133,600
2021 record: 12-1 (8-0 SEC, division champions, College Football Playoff berth)
Buyout as of Dec. 1, 2021: $14,614,167
6. Mark Stoops
(Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports)
Program: Kentucky Wildcats
Total pay: $5,263,600
2021 record: 9-3 (5-3 SEC)
Buyout as of Dec. 1, 2021: $19,921,875
7 (tie). Bryan Harsin
(John Reed-USA TODAY Sports)
Program: Auburn Tigers
Total pay: $5,000,000
2021 record: 6-6 (3-5 SEC)
Buyout as of Dec. 1, 2021: $17,791,667
7 (tie). Mike Leach
(Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports)
Program: Mississippi State Bulldogs
Total pay: $5,000,000
2021 record: 7-5 (4-4 SEC)
Buyout as of Dec. 1, 2021: unknown
9. Lane Kiffin
(Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports)
Program: Ole Miss Rebels
Total pay: $4,841,937
2021 record: 10-2 (6-2 SEC)
Buyout as of Dec. 1, 2021: unknown
10 (tie). Josh Heupel
(Calvin Mattheis / Knoxville News Sentinel / USA TODAY Network)
Program: Tennessee Volunteers
Total pay: $4,000,000
2021 record: 7-5 (4-4 SEC)
Buyout as of Dec. 1, 2021: $20,666,667
10 (tie). Eli Drinkwitz
(AP Photo/Michael Woods)
Program: Missouri Tigers
Total pay: $4,000,000
2021 record: 6-6 (3-5 SEC)
Buyout as of Dec. 1, 2021: $11,550,000
12. Sam Pittman
(Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
Program: Arkansas Razorbacks
Total pay: $2,925,000
2021 record: 8-4 (4-4 SEC)
Buyout as of Dec. 1, 2021: unknown
13. Shane Beamer
(Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sport)
Program: South Carolina Gamecocks
Total pay: $2,750,000
2021 record: 6-6 (3-5 SEC)
Buyout as of Dec. 1, 2021: $7,298,958
Clark Lea
(Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports)
Program: Vanderbilt Commodores
Total pay: unknown
2021 record: 2-10 (0-8 SEC)
Buyout as of Dec. 1, 2021: unknown
Note: As a private institution, Vanderbilt isn’t obligated to provide contract information.
1
1