Ranking the SEC football coach salaries for 2021

The salaries of college football coaches have reached dizzying heights in recent years as schools chase victories and championships.

With a dozen national championships this century, the Southeastern Conference dominates the college football landscape. So it should come as no surprise that SEC coaches such as Nick Saban and Kirby Smart rank among the highest-paid figures in their profession this season.

With the 2021 regular season in the books, we’re interested in which SEC teams got the biggest bang for their bucks in regard to head coach earnings.

Razorbacks Wire ranks the earnings of the conference’s head football coaches in the list below.

1. Nick Saban

Nick Saban

(Brianna Paciorka / Knoxville News Sentinel / USA TODAY Network)

Program: Alabama Crimson Tide

Total pay: $9,753,221

2021 record: 12-1 (7-1 SEC, conference champions, College Football Playoff berth)

Buyout as of Dec. 1, 2021: $38,400,000

2. Ed Orgeron

Ed Orgeron

(Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

Program: LSU Tigers

Total pay: $9,012,917

2021 record: 6-6 (3-5 SEC)

Buyout as of Dec. 1, 2021: $17,150,000

Note: Orgeron and LSU reached a separation agreement in October. Orgeron finished the season with LSU, and the school subsequently hired Brian Kelly away from Notre Dame.

3. Dan Mullen

Dan Mullen

(Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports)

Program: Florida Gators

Total pay: $7,570,000

2021 record: 5-6 (2-6 SEC)

Buyout as of Dec. 1, 2021: $12,000,000

Note: Florida fired Mullen on Nov. 21, and interim coach Greg Knox guided the team to a win over Florida State in the regular-season finale to finish 6-6. The Gators subsequently hired Louisiana’s Billy Napier to be Mullen’s replacement.

4. Jimbo Fisher

Jimbo Fisher

(Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports)

Program: Texas A&M Aggies

Total pay: $7,500,000

2021 record: 8-4 (4-4 SEC)

Buyout as of Dec. 1, 2021: $95,575,000

5. Kirby Smart

Kirby Smart

(Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports)

Program: Georgia Bulldogs

Total pay: $7,133,600

2021 record: 12-1 (8-0 SEC, division champions, College Football Playoff berth)

Buyout as of Dec. 1, 2021: $14,614,167

6. Mark Stoops

Mark Stoops

(Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports)

Program: Kentucky Wildcats

Total pay: $5,263,600

2021 record: 9-3 (5-3 SEC)

Buyout as of Dec. 1, 2021: $19,921,875

7 (tie). Bryan Harsin

Bryan Harsin

(John Reed-USA TODAY Sports)

Program: Auburn Tigers

Total pay: $5,000,000

2021 record: 6-6 (3-5 SEC)

Buyout as of Dec. 1, 2021: $17,791,667

7 (tie). Mike Leach

Mike Leach

(Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports)

Program: Mississippi State Bulldogs

Total pay: $5,000,000

2021 record: 7-5 (4-4 SEC)

Buyout as of Dec. 1, 2021: unknown

9. Lane Kiffin

Lane Kiffin

(Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports)

Program: Ole Miss Rebels

Total pay: $4,841,937

2021 record: 10-2 (6-2 SEC)

Buyout as of Dec. 1, 2021: unknown

10 (tie). Josh Heupel

Josh Heupel

(Calvin Mattheis / Knoxville News Sentinel / USA TODAY Network)

Program: Tennessee Volunteers

Total pay: $4,000,000

2021 record: 7-5 (4-4 SEC)

Buyout as of Dec. 1, 2021: $20,666,667

10 (tie). Eli Drinkwitz

Eli Drinkwitz

(AP Photo/Michael Woods)

Program: Missouri Tigers

Total pay: $4,000,000

2021 record: 6-6 (3-5 SEC)

Buyout as of Dec. 1, 2021: $11,550,000

12. Sam Pittman

Sam Pittman

(Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Program: Arkansas Razorbacks

Total pay: $2,925,000

2021 record: 8-4 (4-4 SEC)

Buyout as of Dec. 1, 2021: unknown

13. Shane Beamer

Shane Beamer

(Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sport)

Program: South Carolina Gamecocks

Total pay: $2,750,000

2021 record: 6-6 (3-5 SEC)

Buyout as of Dec. 1, 2021: $7,298,958

Clark Lea

Clark Lea

(Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports)

Program: Vanderbilt Commodores

Total pay: unknown

2021 record: 2-10 (0-8 SEC)

Buyout as of Dec. 1, 2021: unknown

Note: As a private institution, Vanderbilt isn’t obligated to provide contract information.

