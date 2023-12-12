Ranking SEC football bowl games, from Music City (dud) to Citrus to Orange to Rose | Toppmeyer

The poor Birmingham Bowl never had a chance. Five SEC teams did not earn bowl eligibility, meaning the Birmingham, Gasparilla and Liberty bowls couldn’t secure SEC teams for their games.

Still, the College Football Playoff committee respected the SEC’s top tier as the crème de la crème. The committee selected Alabama for the playoff and picked Georgia, Missouri and Ole Miss for New Year’s Six bowls.

Here’s how I rank the nine bowl games involving SEC teams, based on my interest level:

9. Music City Bowl

Auburn (6-6) vs. Maryland (7-5)

1 p.m. CT, Dec. 30, ABC

An Auburn loss would mean three straight losing seasons for the first time since 1975-77. Hugh Freeze needs a win to avoid matching Bryan Harsin’s Year 1 record. Maryland is seeking a third straight bowl victory in what will be star quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa’s final game before he exits for the NFL. Auburn needs a quarterback of Tagovailoa’s caliber. PICK: Maryland

8. Texas Bowl

Texas A&M (7-5) vs. Oklahoma State (9-4)

8 p.m. CT, Dec. 27, ESPN

A Big 12 rivalry renewed? Actually, I don’t think this counted as a rivalry when these teams shared a conference. Aggies are streaming for the exits, while the Cowboys should be closer to full strength. Texas A&M will play with a lame-duck interim coach and a quarterback, Jaylen Henderson, who may not be the starter next season. Oklahoma State’s star running back Ollie Gordon will be on 2024 Heisman watch lists. PICK: Oklahoma State

7. ReliaQuest Bowl

Wisconsin (7-5) vs. LSU (9-3)

11 a.m. CT, Jan. 1, ESPN 2

I won’t pass on a chance to watch quarterback Jayden Daniels, but if the Heisman Trophy winner opts out – he hasn’t decided yet – this game becomes more interesting. Garrett Nussmeier is LSU’s heir apparent. If he receives most of the snaps, then this bowl will preview LSU’s 2024 season. Wisconsin’s top offensive weapon, running back Braelon Allen, opted out. A bowl victory would spur offseason hype for LSU. Sounds familiar? PICK: LSU

6. Gator Bowl

Kentucky (7-5) vs. Clemson (8-4)

11 a.m. CT, Dec. 29, ESPN

Need a stocking stuffer for a UK fan? A DVD copy of the 2006 Music City Bowl, when the Wildcats last beat Clemson, sells for $17.50 at Walmart. Here in Kentucky’s present, closing with victories against Louisville and Clemson would salvage the season. Clemson is going back in time. It last played in the Gator Bowl to conclude the 2008 season, when Dabo Swinney was its interim coach. Tyler from Spartanburg seems to have rekindled the fire in Swinney and his Tigers. PICK: Clemson

5. Citrus Bowl

Tennessee (8-4) vs. Iowa (10-3)

Noon CT, Jan. 1, ABC

I find it strangely soothing that Iowa plays a brand of ball built on defense, punts and field position. It’s like walking into Grandma’s house and she’s clipping coupons while listening to the police scanner. Time moves on, but some things stand still. I enjoy bowls that match up teams with contrasting styles, and there’s no greater contrast than Josh Heupel’s warp-speed offense versus Kirk Ferentz’s punt-fest. Bowls don’t matter like they used to, but I wouldn’t risk being a Tennessee coach losing to Iowa. PICK: Tennessee

4. Peach Bowl

Ole Miss (10-2) vs. Penn State (10-2)

11 a.m. CT, Dec. 30, ESPN

Why wait ‘til New Year’s Eve to start drinking? Get revved up a day early with a few mimosas and a side of Lane Kiffin. Ole Miss would break the program’s single-season wins record with a victory in Atlanta. This matchup resembles the Citrus Bowl: It’s SEC vs. Big Ten, pairing teams of contrasting styles. Ole Miss’ tempo meets Penn State’s defense. These teams are better than Tennessee and Iowa, though, making this a perfect appetizer before the high-stakes Orange Bowl later in the day. PICK: Penn State

3. Cotton Bowl

Missouri (10-2) vs. Ohio State (11-1)

7 p.m. CT, Dec. 29, ESPN

This is Missouri’s Super Bowl. Will it become Ohio State’s opt-out bowl? Already, quarterback Kyle McCord is in the transfer portal. Will OSU’s stars Marvin Harrison Jr., Emeka Egbuka and TreVeyon Henderson play? Missouri’s star running back Cody Schrader calls this “a legacy game” for the Tigers’ senior class. Beating OSU would resonate, no matter how many Buckeyes opt out. OSU should use this as a 2024 audition for its in-house quarterback options. PICK: Ohio State

2. Orange Bowl

Georgia (12-1) vs. Florida State (13-0)

3 p.m. CT, Dec. 30, ESPN

Georgia is the most talented team not in the playoff. FSU is the most deserving team not in the playoff. The winner of this game could reasonably finish ranked as high as No. 3, and FSU might pick up some first-place AP votes with a victory. This game will either vindicate or vilify the selection committee’s decision to reject FSU from the playoff. On top of those spicy narratives, these are star-studded rosters, although FSU is suffering from costly injuries, defections and opt-outs. PICK: Georgia

1. Rose Bowl

Alabama (12-1) vs. Michigan (13-0)

4 p.m. CT, Jan. 1, ESPN

What a dream matchup. Nick Saban vs. Jim Harbaugh. Jalen Milroe vs. Michigan’s defense. SEC vs. Big Ten. The evil empire vs. the sign stealers. I thought FSU earned a spot in the playoff, but the Seminoles’ snub doesn’t dilute my anticipation for this Rose Bowl. In a fascinating plot twist, Saban and his Crimson Tide are the “good guys," with Michigan under NCAA investigation for cheating. This Alabama team elicited Saban's best effort, and I expect the Wolverines to get the Tide’s fiercest punch. PICK: Alabama

Blake Toppmeyer is the USA TODAY Network's SEC Columnist. Email him at BToppmeyer@gannett.com and follow him on Twitter @btoppmeyer.

