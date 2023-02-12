Ranking the SEC coaching jobs following the Texas and OU move
The Southeastern Conference is considered the premier college football conference in the country, and as a result, coaching jobs in the SEC are highly coveted.
Texas and Oklahoma are transitioning to the SEC for the 2024 season, adding two more excellent coaching jobs to the conference. Both schools hold proud transitions of success and a strong passion for college football.
Steve Sarkisian and Brent Venables are early in their careers with Texas and Oklahoma but are thrown into a new challenge in the SEC.
Expectations in the SEC are higher than any other conference in the nation. SEC teams have won six of the nine national championships in the College Football Playoff era. Texas and Oklahoma want to take part in the SEC’s championship pedigree.
Here is a look at a ranking of all 16 SEC football coaching jobs into four tiers, based on factors such as the prestige of the program, the resources available and the recent success of the team.
The cream of the crop
Alabama
Georgia
Championship potential
LSU
Texas
Oklahoma
Florida
Texas A&M
Tennesse
Auburn
Top-25 caliber
Ole Miss
South Carolina
Mississippi State
Arkansas
Best of the rest
Kentucky
Missouri
Vanderbilt