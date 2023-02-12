Ranking the SEC coaching jobs following the Texas and OU move

The Southeastern Conference is considered the premier college football conference in the country, and as a result, coaching jobs in the SEC are highly coveted.

Texas and Oklahoma are transitioning to the SEC for the 2024 season, adding two more excellent coaching jobs to the conference. Both schools hold proud transitions of success and a strong passion for college football.

Steve Sarkisian and Brent Venables are early in their careers with Texas and Oklahoma but are thrown into a new challenge in the SEC.

Expectations in the SEC are higher than any other conference in the nation. SEC teams have won six of the nine national championships in the College Football Playoff era. Texas and Oklahoma want to take part in the SEC’s championship pedigree.

Here is a look at a ranking of all 16 SEC football coaching jobs into four tiers, based on factors such as the prestige of the program, the resources available and the recent success of the team.

The cream of the crop

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Alabama

Georgia

Championship potential

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

LSU

Texas

Oklahoma

Florida

Texas A&M

Tennesse

Auburn

Top-25 caliber

John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

Ole Miss

South Carolina

Mississippi State

Arkansas

Best of the rest

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Kentucky

Missouri

Vanderbilt

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire