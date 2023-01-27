Ranking this season’s SEC-Big 12 Challenge slate

One of College Basketball’s premier events is back for the 2023 season.

The 2023 edition of the SEC-Big 12 Challenge will be the final installment, as the SEC is planning to transition to an all-new ACC-SEC Challenge that is set to begin during the 2023-24 season. The end of the deal is primarily due to ESPN ending the contract, and in small part due to Oklahoma and Texas joining the SEC in 2025.

The final SEC-Big 12 Challenge will feature several intriguing matchups against evenly-matched teams. The series will kick off with Auburn traveling to West Virginia for an 11 a.m. CT tipoff and will end with a marquee matchup between two of College Basketball’s winningest programs, Kansas and Kentucky.

Which matchups are you most excited to watch? Auburn Wire has broken down all ten games and has ranked them from what we feel is least watchable, to the most exciting.

Texas Tech at LSU

Broadcast info: 1 p.m. CT, ESPNU

ESPN Prediction: Texas Tech (54%)

Matchups for the SEC-Big 12 Challenge are determined by last season’s results. However, this game is one of the more accurately-matched games on the schedule based on this season’s play. Both teams have lost each of their last five games, with the Red Raiders currently holding on to an eight-game skid. The good thing about this game, is that someone will snap their lengthy struggles.

Ole Miss at Oklahoma State

Broadcast Information: 7 p.m. CT, ESPN2

ESPN Prediction: Oklahoma State (83%)

Neither team boasts an impressive resume heading into the game… Ole Miss is 1-4 in their last five games. Out of Oklahoma State’s five Big 12 losses, their closest was by two points to Kansas, and the other four were by no less than 10 points. The Cowboys are 8-2 at home, however, which may be the edge that they need to get the win.

Arkansas at Baylor

Broadcast Information: 3 p.m. CT, ESPN

ESPN Prediction: Baylor (70.8%)

Arkansas has one of the most talented rosters in the nation, but has needed some time for their young Freshmen to adjust to the college game. The Razorbacks have won two straight, but Baylor is playing up to par, which will provide a challenge to Arkansas. Baylor should win this one by multiple possessions.

TCU at Mississippi State

Broadcast Information: 3 p.m. CT, ESPN2

ESPN Prediction: Mississippi State (51.2%)

This is the only game seen as a toss-up according to ESPN, but it has the makings to be the complete opposite. TCU is No. 11 in the country, and has won three of their last five games, two of those being over Kansas and Kansas State. Mississippi State started off hot by posting a 12-2 nonconference record, but has lost seven of its’ last eight. Having home court advantage may help Mississippi State in a small way, but do not expect them to upset the Horned Frogs.

Auburn at West Virginia

Broadcast Information: 11 a.m. CT, ESPN

ESPN Prediction: West Virginia (66.4%)

Auburn travels to West Virginia to open this season’s challenge, and this one could go either way. Auburn is coming off of a loss to Texas A&M, but has won three straight games away from Neville Arena. As for West Virginia, they are 2-6 in Big 12 play, but they have won two out of their last three. The difference maker? Whoever can stay successful for the longest amount of time. This one could be close.

Iowa State at Missouri

Broadcast Information: 1 p.m. CT, ESPN2

ESPN Prediction: Iowa State (62.3%)

This game is one of the closest according to ESPN’s matchup predictor of the weekend, and it could easily be one of the tightest of the weekend. Both teams enter the game with 15 wins, Missouri is 2-3 of their last five, and Iowa State has won three of their last five games. This game could be sneaky good.

Alabama at Oklahoma

Broadcast Information: 1 p.m. CT, ESPN

ESPN Prediction: Alabama (71.9%)

College Basketball fans will be watching this one for one reason only, and that’s to watch the hottest team in the SEC. The Crimson Tide has won nine games in a row, and will look to earn a big road win. The task should be easy, as the Sooners enter the game with an 11-6 record and a 2-6 record in Big 12 action. This game could be one of the few blowouts on the docket.

Florida at Kansas State

Broadcast Information: 5 p.m. CT, ESPN2

ESPN Prediction: Kansas State (69.7%)

On paper, this matchup may not be the most pleasing to look at. However, I have a sneaking suspicion about this one. Florida did not open the season on the best note, but has won four of its’ last five games under first-year head coach Todd Golden. Can the sneaky Gators steal one from a vulnerable Kansas State squad, who is coming off of a loss to Iowa State and will face archrival Kansas in their next game?

Kansas at Kentucky

Broadcast Information: 7 p.m. CT, ESPN

ESPN Prediction: Kentucky (65.6%)

Anytime two historical “blue bloods” meet on the court, it becomes must-see television. This game will still be a fun one to watch, but recent events have made this one lose its’ luster. After losing two of their first three SEC games of the season, Kentucky has gone on to win four games in a row. As for Kansas, they will enter Rupp Arena with three-straight losses. I still expect a great game, but it will be a toss-up to see who wins this one.

Texas at Tennessee

Broadcast Information: 5 p.m. CT, ESPN

ESPN Prediction: Tennessee (84.5%)

The best game of the 2023 SEC-Big 12 Challenge will take place in Knoxville on Saturday, as the No. 4 Tennessee Volunteers face the No. 10 Texas Longhorns in the only ranked-vs.-ranked matchup of the challenge. Both teams are 17-3 coming into the game, which makes for a special meeting. Oh, and Rick Barnes will be facing his former program. How fun!

