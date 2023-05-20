Ranking Saints position groups from worst to first

Your New Orleans Saints are marching toward a week of organized team activities at the the team’s Metairie practice facility, and the roster is very nearly set. Here’s a quick ranking of their position units from worst to best — or, put another way, from worst to first:

Defensive tackle

Ken Ruinard / The Greenville News / staff / USA TODAY NETWORK

This group isn’t exactly bad so much as it’s unproven. Everyone at the top have been rotational players with their previous teams, including Nathan Shepherd, and Bryan Bresee and Khalen Saunders have injury histories. Bresee has to make the leap to the NFL. The Saints could really use another veteran here to solidify things.

Offensive line

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

The Saints offense will go as far as their blockers can take them this year, but the unit is coming off a down year while managing a variety of injuries. New additions like Nick Saldiveri and Mark Evans II may reinforce the depth chart but the guys at the top — specifically guards Andrus Peat and Cesar Ruiz — must stay healthy and play well. Trevor Penning holding down the left tackle spot would be big.

Tight end

AP Photo/Derick Hingle

Foster Moreau could be a great addition after he made steady progress each year with the Raiders, but Juwan Johnson is still the focal point as a pass-catching threat at tight end. Johnson and Moreau should be a dangerous tandem while working with a quarterback who likes to throw to his tight ends. Taysom Hill does more as a runner than as a blocker or receiver but he’s lumped in here anyway.

Defensive end

AP Photo/Derick Hingle

This unit needs to rank much higher by year’s end, especially given all the resources the Saints have invested in it. Young draft picks like Payton Turner and Isaiah Foskey must show they can take some pressure off Cameron Jordan. Carl Granderson needs to make plays to justify the coaching staff’s trust in him.

Wide receiver

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Obviously Michael Thomas returning to All-Pro form would be huge for this group, but look for continued growth from Chris Olave and Rashid Shaheed. It was smart to sign some veterans with real NFL experience like Bryan Edwards and James Washington, and there’s a lot to like in youngsters A.T. Perry, Shaquan Davis, and Malik Flowers. But this group is largely unproven. It would make sense to add another veteran after June 1 makes it easier from a salary cap perspective.

Quarterback

Sean Gardner/Getty Images

Both Derek Carr and Jameis Winston can start and win games in this league, though the Saints are significantly higher on Carr’s fit in their offense and believe he has what it takes to get them back to the playoffs. Jake Haener is a fine rookie backup and he could develop into a very good pro with time.

Cornerback

David Grunfeld/The Advocate via AP, Pool

This is a good group — we saw it last year when Marshon Lattimore was sidelined for months with an injury, with Alontae Taylor, Paulson Adebo, and Bradley Roby holding up well in his place. That core is returning with promising additions like Isaac Yiadom, Troy Pride Jr., and Anthony Johnson competing for a spot at the bottom of the depth chart.

Linebacker

AP Photo/Gerald Herbert

Things look great at linebacker — when everyone is healthy. If Pete Werner could be trusted to play a full season this would probably be the best unit on the team. Demario Davis is just barely beginning to show his age, and the Saints have invested a lot of resources in potential succession plans like D’Marco Jackson, Zack Baun, Anfernee Orji, and Nick Anderson. But none of them have shown anything in the NFL yet and an injury to Davis could be catastrophic if they aren’t ready to compete.

Running back

David Grunfeld/The Advocate via AP

The depth the Saints have stocked up here is impressive. Alvin Kamara is still one of the game’s better running backs, and if he misses time New Orleans can lean on a versatile free agent in Jamaal Williams and a dynamic rookie draft pick in Kendre Miller. Eno Benjamin has big-play potential and undrafted rookies SaRodorick Thompson and Ellis Merriweather should make strong cases for roles on this team.

Safety

AP Photo/Gerald Herbert

Dennis Allen has a background in coaching defensive backs, which is reflected in how he’s built his defense. The Saints have a couple of seasoned veterans in Tyrann Mathieu and Marcus Maye, backed up by experienced players like J.T. Gray, Ugo Amadi, Lonnie Johnson Jr., and Johnathan Abram. Youngsters Smoke Monday and Jordan Howden are also firmly in the mix. Some good players aren’t going to make the cut at this position group, and it’s our pick as the best on the team.

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire