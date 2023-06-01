Ranking the Saints’ offseason additions in 2023

There is a constant conversation around whether or not the New Orleans Saints should blow up their roster or continue to try to compete. The Saints have shown no signs of backing down, especially with another aggressive offseason of adding important pieces.

A lot was made of their defensive losses, such as Marcus Davenport, David Onyemata and Kaden Elliss, but the Saints have more than made up for that in free agency. They also went out and secured who should be the best quarterback in the division with Derek Carr from the Las Vegas Raiders.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Here are all of the offseason additions ranked from best to worst as the Saints try to take advantage of a weak NFC South on the way to the NFL playoffs:

Signing QB Derek Carr

AP Photo/John Munson

Carr could provide better quarterback play than what the Saints even got out of the last couple of years of Drew Brees as they try to return to the playoffs.

Drafting DE Isaiah Foskey

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Foskey was the safest selection that the Saints made in the 2023 NFL draft. He’s a low floor player that could lock down one side of the defensive exterior for a long time.

Drafting DT Bryan Bresee

When Foskey was the safe pick, Bresee is probably the most fun move the Saints made. He was once considered a generational defensive line prospect, but some injuries made people weary. If he can stay healthy he’ll be very good.

Advertisement

Signing RB Jamaal Williams

Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

Williams is coming off of a 1,000-yard rushing season with 17 rushing touchdowns. He’ll be a more than serviceable lead back if Alvin Kamara misses significant time and elite second/situational back when Kamara returns.

Signing TE Foster Moreau

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Moreau is a promising, still young tight end that has a great relationship with Carr. Whenever he’s available to play for the team, he’ll be an upgrade at the position.

Drafting RB Kendre Miller

Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports

Miller is a strong runner out of TCU that adds more quality depth to the running back room. He’s coming off of an ACL injury, but with modern medicine could contribute sooner rather than later. If he can be half as productive as he was in college as a rotational player and continue to grow, this will be the future of the position in New Orleans.

Advertisement

Signing DT Khalen Saunders

AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann

At worst this is a lateral move, but Saunders has flashed some ability that could extrapolate in a bigger role this season.

Signing Nathan Shepherd

Shepherd was another addition that at worst case was a lateral move in the defensive interior. He adds pass rush upside, something the Saints desperately needed at the position.

Drafting WR AT Perry

William Howard-USA TODAY Sports

The Saints were able to find great value with Perry at the end of the draft. He’s a guy that many thought should’ve gone much earlier. He’s a promising depth receiver for now with a big body that could grow into a starting player in the NFL.

Advertisement

Drafting QB Jake Haener

Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

This is someone that won’t play early on and may never end up being a starter in New Orleans, but has the makings of an elite backup quarterback at the next level with a great existing rapport with Derek Carr.

Drafting OL Nick Saldiveri

Saldiveri offers a ton of positional versatility as a depth and elite athleticism for a young lineman. The hope is that he can grow into a starting guard, but has experience everywhere.

Signing WR Malik Flowers

Flowers was probably the most exciting undrafted free agent. He’s an explosive returner and huge speed threat that will likely hover around the organization for a while.

Advertisement

Drafting S Jordan Howden

Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

Howden could be an elite special teamer in New Orleans and that could be his only path to the roster, but does offer some potential versatility if he grows in the secondary.

Signing WR Bryan Edwards

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Edwards hasn’t done a ton in the NFL, but did look promising at times with Derek Carr as a Raider. It makes sense to kick the tires on him rather than hoping and praying that Tre’Quan Smith works out for another season.

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire