Ranking the safety tandems in the AFC West
The final position on the defense that gets a look is the safety spot. And the AFC West has two of the best in the league in its ranks.
1. Denver Broncos
Justin Simmons, Caden Sterns
Simmons’s six interceptions tied for the most in the league. As a rookie in 2021, Sterns had two picks in limited action. Last season, he appeared in five games with three starts being lost for the season with an injury. In his final game, he picked off two passes and knocked down three others. Thus how he has four interceptions despite just five career starts.
2. Los Angeles Chargers
Derwin James, Alohi Gilman
James has been one of the best in the league since day one. Not only is he a ball hawk with seven career interceptions and 25 career pass breakups, he’s also a heat seeking missile. Last season he put up 115 tackles and he put up 118 the season prior. Gilman also plays safety for the Chargers.
3. Kansas City Chiefs
Justin Reid, Bryan Cook
Reid had a solid season at safety after coming over from the Texans. Cook was a part time player as a rookie second round pick. He looks to take over as the full time starter after they let Juan Thornhill leave to sign a free agent deal with the Browns this offseason.
4. Las Vegas Raiders
Trevon Moehrig, Marcus Epps
Tough to put this duo at the bottom here, but it’s hard to justify a higher ranking. Epps is coming off his first season as a starter in the NFL. And Moehrig took a step back in his second season and will need to prove himself now.