Ranking the safety tandems in the AFC West

The final position on the defense that gets a look is the safety spot. And the AFC West has two of the best in the league in its ranks.

Denver Broncos free safety Justin Simmons (31) reacts against the Buffalo Bills during the second quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

Justin Simmons, Caden Sterns

Simmons’s six interceptions tied for the most in the league. As a rookie in 2021, Sterns had two picks in limited action. Last season, he appeared in five games with three starts being lost for the season with an injury. In his final game, he picked off two passes and knocked down three others. Thus how he has four interceptions despite just five career starts.

Oct 21, 2018; London, United Kingdom; Los Angeles Chargers free safety Derwin James (33) looks on in the first half against the Tennessee Titans during an NFL International Series game at Wembley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Derwin James, Alohi Gilman

James has been one of the best in the league since day one. Not only is he a ball hawk with seven career interceptions and 25 career pass breakups, he’s also a heat seeking missile. Last season he put up 115 tackles and he put up 118 the season prior. Gilman also plays safety for the Chargers.

Jan 7, 2023; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Kansas City Chiefs safety Justin Reid (20) blocks a pass intended for Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the second half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Justin Reid, Bryan Cook

Reid had a solid season at safety after coming over from the Texans. Cook was a part time player as a rookie second round pick. He looks to take over as the full time starter after they let Juan Thornhill leave to sign a free agent deal with the Browns this offseason.

4. Las Vegas Raiders

DENVER, COLORADO – OCTOBER 17: Trevon Moehrig #25 of the Las Vegas Raiders celebrates after making an interception against the Denver Broncos during the fourth quarter at Empower Field At Mile High on October 17, 2021 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

Trevon Moehrig, Marcus Epps

Tough to put this duo at the bottom here, but it’s hard to justify a higher ranking. Epps is coming off his first season as a starter in the NFL. And Moehrig took a step back in his second season and will need to prove himself now.

